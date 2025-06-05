A private Japanese mission is preparing to land in the north of the Moon

The Japanese company ispace is preparing for a second attempt to land its module on the Moon. This is reported by UNN referring to Phys.org.

Details

Ispace has scheduled the landing of the Resilience lunar module in the northern region of the Moon for Friday, June 6.

The Resilience module, which launched in January 2025 from Cape Canaveral on a SpaceX rocket, is currently in lunar orbit. This is the company's second mission after a failed attempt in 2023, when the first spacecraft crashed during landing.

We are not trying to monopolize the market. We strive to create it – said Jeremy Fix, chief engineer of ispace's American division.

The module carries a mini-rover Tenacious, made in Europe. It is equipped with a high-quality camera and a shovel for collecting lunar soil, which will be transferred to NASA. In addition, the rover will deliver a miniature red house in the Swedish style, created by the artist Mikael Genberg, to the surface of the Moon.

Additionally

The Resilience landing will take place in the Mare Frigoris region, known as the "Sea of Cold", which is located in the northern hemisphere of the Moon. This region was chosen due to its relatively flat surface and lack of large obstacles.

Reference

Ispace is a Japanese private company founded in 2010 that develops lunar modules and rovers. Its goal is to promote the development of commercial activities on the Moon, including resource extraction and the creation of infrastructure for future missions.

Let us remind you

As UNN reported, the Japanese lunar landing module Resilience arrived in lunar orbit in early May.