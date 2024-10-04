PrivatBank will again try to auction the third largest shopping center in Dnipro

For the third time, PrivatBank has put up for sale the Priozerny shopping center in Dnipro. The auction will take place on the SETAM platform. This was reported by the bank's press service, UNN reports.

Details

The auction is scheduled to take place on October 16, 2024. The starting price is UAH 352.7 million including VAT, which is UAH 77.3 million or 18% lower than the previous one. The guarantee fee for participation is 5% of the initial sale price of the property (UAH 17.6 million), which will be credited to the sale price.

Add

Dnipro's third largest shopping center, Priozernyi, was mortgaged to cover the loan obligations of a number of companies associated with PrivatBank's former top management. It became the bank's property before its nationalization in 2016.

Recall

The previous auction for the sale of Priozerne was to be held on August 28, with a starting price of UAH 430 million including VAT and a guarantee fee of UAH 21.5 million.

The first time PrivatBank auctioned the 32.4 thousand square meters of the Pryozernyi shopping center and the adjacent 12 plots with a total area of 3.64 thousand square meters back in January 2021. The starting price was UAH 518 million. The auction did not take place, and shortly afterwards, at the suit of the former owner, the court seized the shopping center.

