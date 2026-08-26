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Prince Harry and Meghan returned to the United Kingdom with their children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 484 views

The Sussexes flew from California to Birmingham on a private flight. The family will live in the Cotswolds and will not return to official duties.

Prince Harry and Meghan returned to the United Kingdom with their children

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have returned to the United Kingdom, UNN reports, citing BBC News.

Details

It is understood that Prince Harry, Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet flew to the country on a private flight from California and landed in Birmingham shortly before noon.

A representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: "We will not comment on this."

According to a BBC source, there was no police presence when Harry and his family left the airport.

Last week, it was reported that the couple would move to the United Kingdom in August. They will not return to official duties, but will live in Britain as non-working members of the royal family.

The family is expected to live in a private home outside London, in the Cotswolds area.

Archie and Lilibet have been enrolled in school, and the new academic year is due to begin next week.

At the beginning of 2020, the Sussexes left the United Kingdom and stepped down from their royal duties, after which they settled in California in March of that year.

Antonina Tumanova

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