Prime Minister: Norway plans to increase financial support for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The Norwegian government plans to address the parliament to increase aid to Ukraine. Earlier, the country has already agreed on 155 billion kroner in support until 2030.
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said that the country's government will soon address the parliament with a proposal to increase financial assistance to Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
In an interview with the public TV channel NRK, he said that this decision would be part of a new strategy to support Ukraine in the war with Russia.
Today I can say that in the near future we will return to the Parliament with a proposal to increase support,
According to media reports, at the end of last year, the Norwegian parliament agreed to spend a total of NOK 35 billion (USD 3.12 billion) on military and civilian support for Ukraine in 2025 and a total of NOK 155 billion between 2023 and 2030.
Recall
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer saidthat his country would provide 4.5 billion pounds ($5.6 billion, 5.43 billion euros) in aid to Ukraine this year, and announced the largest package of sanctions from Britain since the beginning of the war.
In addition, he said, the G7 countries should also reduce oil prices.