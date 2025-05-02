Prices for greenhouse tomatoes in Ukraine are falling due to increased harvest

Prices for greenhouse tomatoes are falling on the domestic market of Ukraine this week. The trend is explained by the increase in harvesting in greenhouse farms in almost all regions of the country. This is reported by UNN with reference to analysts of the EastFruit project.

The favorable situation for lower tomato prices is also due to the restrained demand in this segment and stable supplies of tomatoes from the external market, which puts pressure on prices.

The supply of local tomatoes continues to gradually increase, as more and more Ukrainian stationary plants begin the season of selling these products. The weather also contributes to the process.

In general, prices for greenhouse tomatoes in Ukrainian farms are on average 15% higher than in the same period last year. At the same time, most market operators do not rule out a further decrease in prices in the segment of local tomatoes. If the current sales rates are maintained, they will be forced to concede the price again in order to prevent overcrowding and stagnation in warehouses.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy warned that the recent frosts in Ukraine already have a negative impact on agricultural crops in the central-eastern part of the country.