Prices for greenhouse tomatoes in Ukraine are falling due to increased harvest

$41.590.12
47.080.09
ukenru
Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 10193 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
10:55 AM • 19705 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
10:48 AM • 23070 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 18012 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 30446 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 68365 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 138974 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 121183 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 128778 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 127924 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+16°
2m/s
18%
753 mm
Popular news

Trump: The US won in the First and Second World Wars

May 2, 04:58 AM • 14291 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 32216 views

In Monaco, the son of the former president of "Motor Sich" company, Bohuslaiev, was detained on suspicion of laundering property

May 2, 07:22 AM • 9792 views

US Vice President Vance doesn't expect the Russia-Ukraine war to end "any time soon"

May 2, 07:33 AM • 11740 views

Wind, thunderstorms, night frosts and real heat during the day: a real weather cocktail is expected this weekend

10:00 AM • 10928 views
Publications

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 2258 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

10:48 AM • 23070 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 32275 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 124694 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 221904 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

01:46 PM • 2136 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

12:04 PM • 5552 views

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 27786 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 31928 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

May 1, 04:52 PM • 31045 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Prices for greenhouse tomatoes in Ukraine are falling due to increased harvest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 856 views

Prices for greenhouse tomatoes in Ukraine are falling due to increased harvest and stable supplies from abroad. Market operators expect further price reductions.

Prices for greenhouse tomatoes in Ukraine are falling due to increased harvest

Prices for greenhouse tomatoes are falling on the domestic market of Ukraine this week. The trend is explained by the increase in harvesting in greenhouse farms in almost all regions of the country. This is reported by UNN with reference to analysts of the EastFruit project.

Details

The favorable situation for lower tomato prices is also due to the restrained demand in this segment and stable supplies of tomatoes from the external market, which puts pressure on prices.

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 202516.04.25, 13:31 • 158757 views

The supply of local tomatoes continues to gradually increase, as more and more Ukrainian stationary plants begin the season of selling these products. The weather also contributes to the process.

The creation of a network of vegetable storage facilities will help stabilize food prices - Ministry of Agrarian Policy14.04.25, 13:31 • 3499 views

In general, prices for greenhouse tomatoes in Ukrainian farms are on average 15% higher than in the same period last year. At the same time, most market operators do not rule out a further decrease in prices in the segment of local tomatoes. If the current sales rates are maintained, they will be forced to concede the price again in order to prevent overcrowding and stagnation in warehouses.

Let us remind you

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy warned that the recent frosts in Ukraine already have a negative impact on agricultural crops in the central-eastern part of the country.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Agronomy newsFinance
Ukraine
Brent
$61.26
Bitcoin
$96,774.60
S&P 500
$5,653.79
Tesla
$282.55
Газ TTF
$33.50
Золото
$3,257.85
Ethereum
$1,833.92