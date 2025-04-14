The creation of a network of vegetable storage facilities will help stabilize food prices - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 13983 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 12294 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 17847 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 27368 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 58985 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 56166 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33157 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59415 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106365 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 164780 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 50703 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 41819 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 44307 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 46499 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 19835 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 13983 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 46890 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 58985 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 56166 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 164780 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 20079 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20255 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 21965 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 23941 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26594 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

The creation of a network of vegetable storage facilities will help stabilize food prices - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3028 views

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy calls on businesses to build vegetable storage facilities to stabilize prices. Currently, 35% of vegetables spoil before reaching the consumer.

The creation of a network of vegetable storage facilities will help stabilize food prices - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

It is extremely important to create a network of vegetable storage facilities in Ukraine, which will help stabilize prices for products. This was announced by the Minister of Agrarian Policy Vitaliy Koval on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

The historical problem in the vegetable market is that we know how to grow, but to preserve - there are no necessary capacities. There are no reliable vegetable storage facilities in the capital, in regional centers, so my call to business is to build vegetable storage facilities

- Koval called.

Currently, according to Koval, it is more important to preserve vegetables than to grow them. The network of vegetable storage facilities will help stabilize prices for products.

To preserve is more important than to grow. Today we have a bad dynamic that 35% of vegetables never get to the consumer's table due to the fact that they spoil on the way, during storage and due to other factors. We have to remove these factors by building a network of vegetable storage facilities and this will also stabilize prices

- Koval explained.

Addition

In 2025, the cost of a large Easter basket will increase by 17% to UAH 1,185. Prices for eggs, Easter cakes, meat products and vegetables will also increase.

"If we talk about this year's cost of the Easter basket, it all depends on its content. A budget version of the basket, which includes Easter cake, krashanka, salt, horseradish and a candle, costs an average of UAH 426 - 33% more expensive than in 2024. If you want to add cheese, sausage and mustard, it will cost UAH 847 (23% more than in 2024), and Cahors, cucumbers, tomatoes and lard will increase the price of the Easter basket to UAH 1,185, which is 17% more expensive than last year," the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club notes.

Analyst of the Association of Milk Producers Georgy Kuhaleishvili reported that outbreaks of foot and mouth disease in European countries and the abolition of the preferential duty-free regime by the EU for Ukrainian exporters of agricultural products create preconditions for further price reductions for milk in Ukraine.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyAgronomy news
Vitaliy Koval
European Union
Ukraine
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,936.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,320.24
Ethereum
$1,580.79