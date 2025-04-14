The creation of a network of vegetable storage facilities will help stabilize food prices - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

It is extremely important to create a network of vegetable storage facilities in Ukraine, which will help stabilize prices for products. This was announced by the Minister of Agrarian Policy Vitaliy Koval on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

The historical problem in the vegetable market is that we know how to grow, but to preserve - there are no necessary capacities. There are no reliable vegetable storage facilities in the capital, in regional centers, so my call to business is to build vegetable storage facilities - Koval called.

Currently, according to Koval, it is more important to preserve vegetables than to grow them. The network of vegetable storage facilities will help stabilize prices for products.

To preserve is more important than to grow. Today we have a bad dynamic that 35% of vegetables never get to the consumer's table due to the fact that they spoil on the way, during storage and due to other factors. We have to remove these factors by building a network of vegetable storage facilities and this will also stabilize prices - Koval explained.

Addition

In 2025, the cost of a large Easter basket will increase by 17% to UAH 1,185. Prices for eggs, Easter cakes, meat products and vegetables will also increase.

"If we talk about this year's cost of the Easter basket, it all depends on its content. A budget version of the basket, which includes Easter cake, krashanka, salt, horseradish and a candle, costs an average of UAH 426 - 33% more expensive than in 2024. If you want to add cheese, sausage and mustard, it will cost UAH 847 (23% more than in 2024), and Cahors, cucumbers, tomatoes and lard will increase the price of the Easter basket to UAH 1,185, which is 17% more expensive than last year," the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club notes.

Analyst of the Association of Milk Producers Georgy Kuhaleishvili reported that outbreaks of foot and mouth disease in European countries and the abolition of the preferential duty-free regime by the EU for Ukrainian exporters of agricultural products create preconditions for further price reductions for milk in Ukraine.