Prices for cucumbers fell by 20% due to seasonal increase in supply

Cucumber prices in Ukraine fell by 20% due to a seasonal increase in supply. The cost of borscht vegetables is expected to decrease and the price of strawberries is expected to remain stable at 60-80 UAH per kg. This was reported by UNN with reference to Agropolit.

Details

Analysts attribute the situation to a seasonal increase in supply on the market, but sales of vegetables remain relatively low. Local wholesalers and retailers buy cucumbers only for immediate sale, given the short shelf life of the crop. As a result, Ukrainian greenhouse farms are currently selling cucumbers at UAH 55-100 per kg, which is on average 20% cheaper than at the end of the last working week.

Producers say that warm weather has accelerated the ripening of cucumbers, and that the price drop is also due to an increase in the supply of cucumbers from under the film. In May, prices for apples are expected to rise to UAH 27 per kilogram, and for grapes to UAH 285. The price of oranges will reach UAH 75, lemons - UAH 57, bananas - UAH 70, and tangerines - UAH 77 per kilogram.

Ukrainians can expect lower prices for borscht vegetables due to an increase in the supply of indoor vegetables. Farmers also predict that the price of strawberries this year will remain at about the same level as last year, at UAH 60 to 80 per kilogram.

Recall

According to the NBU's forecast, in the short term, raw food will remain cheaper than last year, but prices will rise in the second half of 2024 amid lower harvest expectations, while prices for processed food will also accelerate slightly.

