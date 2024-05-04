Prices for cucumbers fell by 20% due to seasonal increase in supply

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 98804 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110524 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153202 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156960 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252965 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174706 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165865 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148408 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227267 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113089 views

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 22541 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 36067 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 22784 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 29518 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 26391 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252965 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227267 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213191 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238862 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225538 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 98804 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69828 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76308 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113428 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114300 views
Prices for cucumbers fell by 20% due to seasonal increase in supply

Prices for cucumbers fell by 20% due to seasonal increase in supply

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 51065 views

Prices for cucumbers in Ukraine fell by 20% due to a seasonal increase in supply, while the cost of borscht vegetables is expected to decline and strawberry prices will remain stable in the range of UAH 60-80 per kg.

Cucumber prices in Ukraine fell by 20% due to a seasonal increase in supply. The cost of borscht vegetables is expected to decrease and the price of strawberries is expected to remain stable at 60-80 UAH per kg. This was reported by UNN with reference to Agropolit.

Details

Analysts attribute the situation to a seasonal increase in supply on the market, but sales of vegetables remain relatively low. Local wholesalers and retailers buy cucumbers only for immediate sale, given the short shelf life of the crop. As a result, Ukrainian greenhouse farms are currently selling cucumbers at UAH 55-100 per kg, which is on average 20% cheaper than at the end of the last working week.

Producers say that warm weather has accelerated the ripening of cucumbers, and that the price drop is also due to an increase in the supply of cucumbers from under the film. In May, prices for apples are expected to rise to UAH 27 per kilogram, and for grapes to UAH 285. The price of oranges will reach UAH 75, lemons - UAH 57, bananas - UAH 70, and tangerines - UAH 77 per kilogram.

Ukrainians can expect lower prices for borscht vegetables due to an increase in the supply of indoor vegetables. Farmers also predict that the price of strawberries this year will remain at about the same level as last year, at UAH 60 to 80 per kilogram.

Recall

According to the NBU's forecast, in the short term, raw food will remain cheaper than last year, but prices will rise in the second half of 2024 amid lower harvest expectations, while prices for processed food will also accelerate slightly.

Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 4.3%. Vegetables rose the most in price over the month, while eggs fell in price08.03.24, 15:37 • 21523 views

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyEconomy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising