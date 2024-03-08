$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 14629 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 44804 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 37357 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 199290 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 181606 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 173620 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 219597 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248892 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154706 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371531 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 4.3%. Vegetables rose the most in price over the month, while eggs fell in price

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21557 views

Consumer inflation in Ukraine slowed to 4.3% in February from 4.7% in January, with food and non-alcoholic beverages prices rising by 2.6% yoy, while utility prices remained unchanged and transportation prices slightly declined.

Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 4.3%. Vegetables rose the most in price over the month, while eggs fell in price

Consumer inflation in Ukraine slowed to 4.3% in February year-on-year from 4.7% in January, according to the State Statistics Service, UNN reports.

Details

Inflation in the consumer market increased by 0.3% in February this year compared to January, and by 0.7% since the beginning of the year.

Core inflation in February 2024 increased by 0.4% compared to January, and by 0.8% since the beginning of the year.

Prices of products and goods

On the consumer market, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages reportedly rose by 0.4% in February, with an annualized rise of 2.6%.

Vegetables rose the most over the month (by 4.4%). In February, prices for beef, butter, milk and dairy products, soft drinks, rice, bread, fish and fish products, and fruit rose by 2.9-0.4%. At the same time, prices for eggs, pork, sugar, poultry, sunflower oil, processed cereals, and lard fell by 3.5-0.8%.

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products increased by 0.7% in February, which was attributed to a 1.4% rise in tobacco prices.

Clothing and footwear prices fell by 3.5% over the month, in particular, clothing by 3.5% and footwear by 3.4%.

Cost of services

Prices for utilities (housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels) remained unchanged over the month, with a 12.7% increase in annual terms.

Transportation prices in February decreased by 0.2%, reportedly mainly due to a 2.1% drop in rail passenger fares and a 0.5% drop in fuel and oil prices. The year-to-date price increase was 3.3%, including a 5% rise in fuel and oils.

Education services went up by 0.2% over the month. Over the year, education services rose by 11.9%.

Healthcare prices grew by 0.7% in February. Over the year, the price increase in the sector reached 8.7%.

The data excludes the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation and parts of the territories where hostilities are (were) conducted.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
Ukraine
