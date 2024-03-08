Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 4.3%. Vegetables rose the most in price over the month, while eggs fell in price
Kyiv • UNN
Consumer inflation in Ukraine slowed to 4.3% in February from 4.7% in January, with food and non-alcoholic beverages prices rising by 2.6% yoy, while utility prices remained unchanged and transportation prices slightly declined.
Consumer inflation in Ukraine slowed to 4.3% in February year-on-year from 4.7% in January, according to the State Statistics Service, UNN reports.
Details
Inflation in the consumer market increased by 0.3% in February this year compared to January, and by 0.7% since the beginning of the year.
Core inflation in February 2024 increased by 0.4% compared to January, and by 0.8% since the beginning of the year.
Prices of products and goods
On the consumer market, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages reportedly rose by 0.4% in February, with an annualized rise of 2.6%.
Vegetables rose the most over the month (by 4.4%). In February, prices for beef, butter, milk and dairy products, soft drinks, rice, bread, fish and fish products, and fruit rose by 2.9-0.4%. At the same time, prices for eggs, pork, sugar, poultry, sunflower oil, processed cereals, and lard fell by 3.5-0.8%.
Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products increased by 0.7% in February, which was attributed to a 1.4% rise in tobacco prices.
Clothing and footwear prices fell by 3.5% over the month, in particular, clothing by 3.5% and footwear by 3.4%.
Cost of services
Prices for utilities (housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels) remained unchanged over the month, with a 12.7% increase in annual terms.
Transportation prices in February decreased by 0.2%, reportedly mainly due to a 2.1% drop in rail passenger fares and a 0.5% drop in fuel and oil prices. The year-to-date price increase was 3.3%, including a 5% rise in fuel and oils.
Education services went up by 0.2% over the month. Over the year, education services rose by 11.9%.
Healthcare prices grew by 0.7% in February. Over the year, the price increase in the sector reached 8.7%.
The data excludes the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation and parts of the territories where hostilities are (were) conducted.