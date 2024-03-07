Price of a borscht set in online hypermarkets in Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 18491 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 61337 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 45611 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 217617 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 194714 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 177938 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 222370 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249533 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155359 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371689 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 175553 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 64478 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 83813 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 47251 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 39515 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 18130 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 61338 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 217617 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 176230 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 194714 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 12287 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 21150 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21658 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 39969 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 47707 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Price of a borscht set in online hypermarkets in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22344 views

According to the study, the cost of ordering ingredients for 5 servings of borscht online with delivery ranged from UAH 210.12 at Auchan to UAH 228.86 at Silpo, with prices varying across supermarkets for individual products.

Price of a borscht set in online hypermarkets in Ukraine

The team of the Ukrainian service Promocodius has published the results of its own research on the prices of products for making borscht in popular hypermarkets. They compared prices for online orders in Silpo, Varus, Novus, Auchan, and ECO Market. The purpose of this experiment is to find out how much borsch will cost if all the ingredients are ordered online with delivery, UNN reports.

In each market, a full set of products was ordered for the test - meat, vegetables, condiments, donuts, and sour cream. The shopping cart was filled with the products whose price (but not the cost!) was the lowest at the time of ordering. 

Whenever possible, they ordered the volume of food that was closest to the required amount (in kilograms, grams, or liters). So, for example, if 2 kg of unwashed potatoes cost 37 UAH, and 0.5 kg of peeled and washed potatoes cost 26 UAH, they chose the latter option. Cheaper in the moment, but more expensive in terms of cost.

The largest order amount was in Novus, and the smallest in Varus. The lowest cost of 5 servings of borscht on the day of the test was in Auchan, and the most expensive was borscht made from products ordered from Silpo. 

Based on the total amount of the cart, we have the following ranking from the most expensive to the cheapest order:  

  • Novus - UAH 510.47;
  • Silpo - UAH 504.90;
  • ECO Market - UAH 468.07 (without the discount it would be UAH 483.25);
  • Auchan - UAH 464.35;
  • Varus -  426.00 UAH (if discounts were not taken into account, the amount would be 464.40 UAH).

If you calculate the cost of the products needed to prepare and serve exactly 5 servings of borscht, the rating will be as follows:

  • Silpo - UAH 228.86;
  • Novus - UAH 224.72;
  • Varus - UAH 223.56 (without discounts - UAH 231.9);
  • ECO Market - UAH 212.63 (without discounts - UAH 215.86);
  • Auchan - UAH 210.12.

However, at the time of the control purchase, Silpo only had processed vegetables, which are much more expensive than regular ones. They increased the cost of borscht compared to the other samples. Varus and ECO Market also had promotional prices at the time of purchase. By the way, if discounts were not taken into account, Varus would have overtaken Silpo in terms of cost, even despite the vegetable shortage. 

Is it so expensive or not to buy food in hypermarkets? For comparison, the average borsch index at the beginning of February 2024 was UAH 218.58. This is more than the cost of a borsch set in Auchan and ECO Market, but less than in Silpo, Novus, and Varus. Given the known sub-optimal approach to the choice of ingredients, orders in markets fit well into the middle of the statistics.

Which market has cheaper products? An unexpected conclusion: in none! Each market has products with a significant price deviation up or down. If you need garlic and doughnuts, it's cheaper in Silpo. You should go to Novus for potatoes and salt. In Auchan - for sour cream and butter. In Varus - for tomato paste and carrots, and in ECO Market - for meat, beets, onions and allspice.

Each marketplace has favorable prices for certain products. Therefore, the most economical option  -   is to compare prices, place orders during promotions, participate in loyalty programs, and use discount coupons.

Based on materials from promocodius.com

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Economy
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90