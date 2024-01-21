Presidents of Poland and Lithuania to meet in Vilnius to discuss situation in Ukraine

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 100532 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111689 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141688 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138709 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176873 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171891 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283702 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178241 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167242 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148854 views

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 45622 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 34530 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 67566 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 36453 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 56144 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 100532 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283702 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251142 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236251 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261514 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 56066 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141673 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107109 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107087 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123181 views
Presidents of Poland and Lithuania to meet in Vilnius to discuss situation in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32556 views

Polish President Andrzej Duda will meet with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda in Vilnius to discuss Ukraine's security, preparations for the NATO summit, and Ukraine's possible accession to the EU and NATO.

Polish President Andrzej Duda will visit Vilnius on Sunday to meet with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda to discuss topics related to Ukraine. This was announced by the head of the Bureau of International Policy under the President of Poland, Mieszko Pawlak, UNN reports.

Details

Undoubtedly, the main topics of conversation will be security issues, preparations for the NATO summit, the situation in Ukraine, Ukraine's accession to the EU, and possible accession to NATO

Pavlyak said.

During the visit, Duda will take part in commemorative events to mark the January Uprising, an anti-Russian uprising in the former Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth in 1863-1864, which involved Poles, Lithuanians, Ukrainians, and Belarusians.

According to Pavlyak, Ukrainian and Belarusian delegations will also participate in the events. Belarus will be represented by Sviatlana Tikhanovskaya, leader of the Democratic Forces.

Poland will help Ukraine on its way to the EU and NATO - Duda 21.11.23, 20:35 • 21125 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World

