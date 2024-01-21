Presidents of Poland and Lithuania to meet in Vilnius to discuss situation in Ukraine

Polish President Andrzej Duda will visit Vilnius on Sunday to meet with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda to discuss topics related to Ukraine. This was announced by the head of the Bureau of International Policy under the President of Poland, Mieszko Pawlak, UNN reports.

Details

Undoubtedly, the main topics of conversation will be security issues, preparations for the NATO summit, the situation in Ukraine, Ukraine's accession to the EU, and possible accession to NATO Pavlyak said.

During the visit, Duda will take part in commemorative events to mark the January Uprising, an anti-Russian uprising in the former Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth in 1863-1864, which involved Poles, Lithuanians, Ukrainians, and Belarusians.

According to Pavlyak, Ukrainian and Belarusian delegations will also participate in the events. Belarus will be represented by Sviatlana Tikhanovskaya, leader of the Democratic Forces.

