Presidential Office reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the OP said that elections in Ukraine will be held after the war ends. According to Yermak, this will ensure the right to vote for the military and refugees abroad.
Presidential elections are possible after the end of the war so that soldiers and refugees can vote. The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, said this in an interview with Corriere della Sera, UNN reports.
When asked when the elections would be held in Ukraine, Yermak answered:
"Right after the war ended. Zelensky has been very clear that he wants all soldiers to be able to vote, as well as refugees abroad. But today, resources should go to the war.
Recall
Earlier, The Economist wrote that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is considering calling presidential elections in 2025 amid falling ratings.