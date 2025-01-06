President: at the meeting of the Stavka, they discussed the issue of manning and training brigades

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has convened a meeting of the Chief of Staff to discuss the defense of the frontline, issues of manning, forming and training brigades, as well as rotation. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

Details

Today I held a meeting with the Staff, and there was a long separate report by Chief of Staff Syrsky and Chief of the General Staff Bargylevych. The first is the defense of our frontline areas, Pokrovsk in the first place. I am grateful to all the brigades, to each of our soldiers who are there now. We discussed the issue of manning the brigades and rotation. The army needs more internal systemic changes to make human resources management effective at all levels of the Defense Forces. Today we also heard detailed reports from the responsible commanders on the formation and training of our brigades - Zelensky said.

Recall

MP, member of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Oleksandr Fediyenko believes that it is impossible to make a decision on demobilization of the military at the moment, but it is necessary to introduce a rotational system.