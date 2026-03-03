$43.230.13
"Preparing for Battle": Chef Klopotenko to Create a Recipe Collection for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is launching the "Preparing for Battle" project to improve the quality of nutrition in the army. The project involves creating a recipe collection and unifying approaches in cooperation with the NGO "Cult Food."

"Preparing for Battle": Chef Klopotenko to Create a Recipe Collection for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, through the Defense Procurement Agency DOT, is launching the project "Preparing for Battle," which is intended to be part of the reform to improve the quality of food in the army. The key product of the project is to be a practical collection of recipes, which will be prepared by chef Yevhen Klopotenko. This was reported on the official Telegram channel of the Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

According to the agency, one of the problems in the food system remains the lack of specialized training for a significant part of military cooks, as well as the absence of clearly defined work algorithms. The Ministry of Defense notes that even with timely delivery of products that meet standards, the final result in the kitchen can vary significantly depending on the conditions, available equipment, and personnel experience.

The key product of the "Preparing for Battle" project is to be a practical collection of recipes for people responsible for organizing food in units. This involves unifying approaches and simplifying work on the ground to ensure stable quality of dishes in various conditions.

The Ministry of Defense also reported that the project is being implemented in cooperation with the public organization "Cult Food" of chef Yevhen Klopotenko. This interaction, according to the plan, should help combine and systematize the practical experience of various units in organizing food.

Recall

In February 2025, the Ministry of Defense approved the operation of a new Ukrainian field kitchen "Marichka" for 250 people. The kitchen has an optimized heating system, cooks faster and more economically than Soviet counterparts.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

Society