Pregnant woman injured in Kyiv due to enemy shelling - Klitschko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

In Kyiv, as a result of a Russian UAV attack on the night of September 7, 8 people were injured, including a pregnant woman. Three of the injured, including the pregnant woman, were hospitalized, while others received assistance on the spot.

Pregnant woman injured in Kyiv due to enemy shelling - Klitschko

In Kyiv, as a result of a Russian UAV attack on the night of September 7, a pregnant woman was injured. This was reported by the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitaliy Klychko, on his Telegram channel, according to UNN.

Currently, 8 people have been injured in Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts as a result of the enemy attack on the capital. Three of them, including a pregnant woman, were hospitalized by medics. 

- wrote Vitaliy Klychko.

"Others are being provided with assistance on the spot," he added.

Recall

On the night of September 7, Russia attacked the capital of Ukraine. The consequences of the enemy shelling were recorded in various districts of the city. The city authorities reported numerous fires, destruction, and casualties. 

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv