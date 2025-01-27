Pre-trial restraint for MP Tyshchenko re-appointed

In Dnipro, a court re-selected a preventive measure for MP Mykola Tyshchenko. He was placed under round-the-clock house arrest for two months. UNN reports this with reference to Suspilne.

"MP Tyshchenko was re-elected as a preventive measure - two months of round-the-clock house arrest," the statement said.

Thus, on January 27, a preparatory hearing in the case of MP Tyshchenko and former Kraken special forces soldier Dmytro Mazokha continued in Dnipro.

Tishchenko was under house arrest until December 23.

Tyshchenko attended the hearing via video link, and another defendant, former police officer Bohdan Pysarenko, arrived at the court.

Addendum

The preparatory hearing began on December 20, 2024, but Tyshchenko did not appear, so the court ordered him to be brought forcibly to the continuation of the hearing on December 23. However, Tyshchenko did not show up again.

Prosecutor reportedthat Tishchenko did not appear in court because he was diagnosed with coronary heart disease.

On January 6, it was reportedthat Tishchenko eventually joined the hearing in the Babushkinsky District Court of Dnipro - but via video link, after missing the sessions.

Tyshchenko and former police officer Pysarenko are accused of unlawfully imprisoning Dmytro Mazokha, a war veteran and former member of the Kraken special forces.

Tyshchenko's case was brought to court in December 2024.