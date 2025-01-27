Pre-trial restraint for MP Tyshchenko re-appointed

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 68908 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 90382 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106418 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109452 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129387 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103383 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133807 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103720 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113399 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116971 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 102080 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 47445 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117490 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 52941 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112037 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 68908 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 129387 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133808 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165867 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155702 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 19664 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 23747 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112037 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117490 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139758 views
Pre-trial restraint for MP Tyshchenko re-appointed

Pre-trial restraint for MP Tyshchenko re-appointed

 • 30450 views

The Babushkinsky District Court of Dnipro imposed a pre-trial restraint on Mykola Tyshchenko in the form of round-the-clock house arrest for 2 months. The MP is accused of unlawful imprisonment of a former Kraken fighter.

In Dnipro, a court re-selected a preventive measure for MP Mykola Tyshchenko. He was placed under round-the-clock house arrest for two months. UNN reports this with reference to Suspilne.

"MP Tyshchenko was re-elected as a preventive measure - two months of round-the-clock house arrest," the statement said.

Thus, on January 27, a preparatory hearing in the case of MP Tyshchenko and former Kraken special forces soldier Dmytro Mazokha continued in Dnipro.

Tishchenko was under house arrest until December 23.

Tyshchenko attended the hearing via video link, and another defendant, former police officer Bohdan Pysarenko, arrived at the court.

Addendum

The preparatory hearing began on December 20, 2024, but Tyshchenko did not appear, so the court ordered him to be brought forcibly to the continuation of the hearing on December 23. However, Tyshchenko did not show up again.

Prosecutor reportedthat Tishchenko did not appear in court because he was diagnosed with coronary heart disease.

On January 6, it was reportedthat Tishchenko eventually joined the hearing in the Babushkinsky District Court of Dnipro - but via video link, after missing the sessions.

Tyshchenko and former police officer Pysarenko are accused of unlawfully imprisoning Dmytro Mazokha, a war veteran and former member of the Kraken special forces.

Tyshchenko's case was brought to court in December 2024.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
dniproDnipro

