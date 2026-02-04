Prague tram driver to pay compensation and undergo re-education for insulting Ukrainian family

$43.190.22
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
03:42 PM • 6616 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 7266 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
03:02 PM • 8336 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM • 16940 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
February 4, 09:59 AM • 24454 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:58 AM • 19099 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
February 4, 07:36 AM • 22284 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 35897 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 51522 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
Abu Dhabi Talks: Russians Make No Concessions on Ukraine - ISWFebruary 4, 07:33 AM • 43438 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 24693 views
DPRK military fires at Ukraine from Russia's Kursk region - HUR11:55 AM • 4962 views
UAE showed the first official footage from the second round of negotiations between Ukraine, the US and Russia in Abu DhabiPhoto01:46 PM • 14643 views
EU ambassadors approved a €90 billion loan for Ukraine - media02:49 PM • 6684 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 24945 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 58690 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 59718 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 98731 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 106936 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Xi Jinping
Musician
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Kyiv Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughtersPhoto05:19 PM • 118 views
McG's Film with Chris Pratt Reveals Release Date and First StillsPhoto04:32 PM • 1306 views
Channing Tatum underwent shoulder surgery and showed himself in a hospital roomPhotoVideo03:33 PM • 2850 views
Princess Diana's sweatshirt, which became part of fashion history, is available online againPhoto02:18 PM • 4618 views
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriageFebruary 3, 06:03 PM • 27018 views
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
The Diplomat

Prague tram driver to pay compensation and undergo re-education for insulting Ukrainian family

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

The Prague District Court sentenced a tram driver to 200 hours of community service for a conflict with a Ukrainian couple. He must undergo re-education and pay 55,000 CZK in compensation.

Prague tram driver to pay compensation and undergo re-education for insulting Ukrainian family

The District Court of Prague sentenced a tram driver to 200 hours of community service for a conflict last year with a Ukrainian couple. In addition, the accused must undergo a social rehabilitation program and pay the injured couple 55,000 crowns in compensation. This was reported by IDNES, writes UNN.

Details

The defense insisted on a full acquittal of the accused. The lawyer argued that the Ukrainians' testimonies were allegedly inconsistent and changed over time. The applicants themselves, according to him, were guided by the desire to receive monetary compensation.

In contrast, the prosecution emphasized that at least eight complaints had been filed against the driver during his employment. The prosecutor requested a five-month suspended sentence along with a rehabilitation program.

Ultimately, the court concluded that the act was hooliganism, not a crime based on the humiliation of national dignity. That is why an alternative punishment was chosen.

"The defendant had not been previously punished and is a young, healthy person capable of physical work," the judge noted.

Germany recorded a record drop in the number of migrants and refugees05.01.26, 00:50 • 5287 views

In addition to community service, the driver is obliged to undergo a correctional program and pay 55,000 crowns – the exact amount the Ukrainian family specified in their lawsuit.

Addition

The incident occurred on February 28, when a video circulated on Czech social media showing a Prague tram driver shouting at a Ukrainian couple, allegedly because their child was dirtying the seats in the transport. He also hit the man, after which the child began to cry.

"You have no right to be here, in this country! I'm calling the police! You're dirtying the tram. Do you understand?" the driver shouted.

Prague City Council member for transport, Zdeněk Hřib, said he was shocked by the situation on the tram. According to him, "whatever preceded this situation, such behavior is absolutely unacceptable, especially in front of a small child."

The driver himself disagreed with the description of the situation, claiming that he himself had been insulted.

"I asked for the child to be removed from the seat. The gentleman probably didn't understand me, and I didn't understand him either – he spoke broken Czech. He said the child had clean shoes. I insisted that he put her in the stroller," he claimed.

Government Commissioner for Human Rights Klára Šimáčková-Laurenčíková called the incident "a clear manifestation of prejudice-based violence." She reported that she was in contact with the Ministry of Interior, representatives of the Ukrainian minority, and the Ukrainian embassy regarding this case.

Poland changes rules for parental benefit "800+" for Ukrainians - Rzeczpospolita28.01.26, 15:50 • 3738 views

Olga Rozgon

