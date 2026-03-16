Powers of attorney, wills, and military orders can now be issued without a notary

$44.140.0350.670.29
ukenru
Exclusive
04:39 PM • 3058 views
Do houseplants purify the air in your home: truth and myths
Exclusive
03:36 PM • 8934 views
Is Russia preparing to attack the Baltic states? Experts assess the risks
02:52 PM • 10784 views
Fuel market in Ukraine is stable, excitement subsides - Svyrydenko met with representatives of the largest gas station chainsPhoto
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 18049 views
How will the US react to Iran's assistance from Russia and China?
01:13 PM • 11176 views
EU sanctions nine responsible for Bucha massacre - Russian general on the list
Exclusive
March 16, 11:08 AM • 15135 views
Why patients are asked to sign "waivers of claims" before starting treatment and whether this has legal force - explained by a medical lawyer
March 16, 05:44 AM • 26076 views
"One Battle After Another" Triumphs at the 98th Academy Awards: Full List of WinnersPhoto
Exclusive
March 15, 06:40 PM • 48253 views
Horoscope for March 16 - 22 - when the new astrological year begins
March 15, 05:46 PM • 58693 views
Israel prepares for a large-scale military campaign against Iran lasting three weeks - CNN
March 15, 01:39 PM • 48336 views
France votes in local elections - the result could influence the battle for the Élysée Palace
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+6°
1.3m/s
56%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Saudi Arabia reroutes oil exports due to threat in Strait of Hormuz - BloombergMarch 16, 07:40 AM • 16228 views
Kallas responded to Trump's words with a warning to allies regarding the Strait of Hormuz, mentioning UkraineMarch 16, 08:57 AM • 6290 views
Largest dog breeds in the worldMarch 16, 10:19 AM • 27019 views
Criminal negligence or corrupt interest: why Vladyslav Suvorov does not react to violations at customs11:53 AM • 20571 views
Easter 2026: who will celebrate earlier - Orthodox or CatholicsPhoto12:37 PM • 17552 views
Publications
Diesel and gas sharply increased in price: how fuel station prices changed over the week04:16 PM • 4204 views
How will the US react to Iran's assistance from Russia and China?
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 18049 views
Easter 2026: who will celebrate earlier - Orthodox or CatholicsPhoto12:37 PM • 17622 views
Criminal negligence or corrupt interest: why Vladyslav Suvorov does not react to violations at customs11:53 AM • 20639 views
Largest dog breeds in the worldMarch 16, 10:19 AM • 27089 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Ihor Klymenko
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Great Britain
Saudi Arabia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sean Penn received an Oscar and missed the awards ceremony, choosing Ukraine over the ceremony - MediaMarch 16, 06:56 AM • 29654 views
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner denied sex tape conspiracyMarch 15, 10:00 AM • 40609 views
Reuters investigation reveals Banksy's real nameMarch 14, 12:47 PM • 45025 views
"Zorepad" united legends: Buzhynska and Pavlik presented an unexpected romantic duetVideoMarch 13, 09:04 PM • 51070 views
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber kicked off Oscar weekend at a party in Beverly HillsMarch 13, 07:15 PM • 44861 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Fox News

Powers of attorney, wills, and military orders can now be issued without a notary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1966 views

Commanders have been granted the right to certify powers of attorney, wills, and orders of soldiers. The documents have full legal force and are registered with the Ministry of Justice.

Powers of attorney, wills, and military orders can now be issued without a notary

Military personnel can certify powers of attorney, wills, and directives through commanders without a notary, and the documents will have full legal force. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.

In conditions of intense combat operations and limited access to civilian infrastructure, the state has provided servicemen with a mechanism for direct realization of legal rights. Commanders of military units are empowered to certify documents that have the full legal force of notarized acts.

- the statement says.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine explained why military personnel should certify some documents without a notary now, what documents a commander can certify, and how this happens.

Why it's worth doing now

In conditions of combat operations, servicemen often do not have the physical ability to visit a notary. The commander's authority removes this barrier: the defender can directly at the place of service (without trips, queues, and state fees) draw up documents with full legal force.

A power of attorney will enable relatives to act on behalf of the defender in institutions and banks. A will and a directive in case of death guarantee that property and payments will be received by those whom the defender himself has designated, and not by those whom the law designates in order of priority. A directive in case of captivity allows determining the direction of monetary support — for example, by fully directing money to someone who remained at home and needs support.

All documents certified by the commander have the full legal force of notarized documents. They can be canceled or updated at any time — by submitting a new document to the same commander or a notary.

What documents can a commander certify

List of documents that a commander can certify free of charge

  1. Power of attorney. The document authorizes another person to act on behalf of the serviceman: receive payments, represent interests in state bodies, manage bank accounts, etc. The only limitation: a power of attorney certified by a commander cannot concern the disposal of real estate, securities, or corporate rights — these actions require a notary.
    1. Will. That is, the disposition of property in case of death. A will certified by a commander has the full legal force of a notarized will. It can be canceled or replaced with a new one at any time.
      1. Personal directive in case of death. Determines to whom and in what share to pay a one-time monetary assistance. Without this document, the distribution occurs according to the general norms of the inheritance law and may not coincide with the will of the defender.
        1. Directive in case of captivity or disappearance. This is a new instrument introduced in 2025. Without such a directive, monetary support is paid to first-line relatives (wife/husband, children, parents), but only within 50% of the accrued amount - the rest is retained by the serviceman and paid to him upon return. A personal directive gives the defender the opportunity to independently determine who and in what share will receive the funds - up to 100% to one person of his choice.

          How documents are certified

          The procedure begins with an appeal to the direct commander or an authorized official. Before certification, the commander is obliged to explain the rights and legal consequences, ensure free will, check the document's compliance with legislation, and, if desired, help draft it. The signature is affixed in the presence of the commander and witnesses (obligatory in the case of certifying a will), after which the document is registered in the journal.

          The legislation provides that powers of attorney and wills are transferred to the Ministry of Justice and subsequently registered in the Unified Register of Powers of Attorney or the Inheritance Register, respectively. The original personal directive is attached to the personal file and transferred for storage to the TCC and SP, and the serviceman retains a copy of the document with the corresponding mark.

          Legal framework and its evolution

          The commander's authority to certify documents is not an invention of wartime. This norm was laid down in the Civil Code of Ukraine (Articles 245 and 1252) and specified by Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 419 of 1994: a commander in places where there is no notary could always certify wills and powers of attorney for his subordinates and their family members. Previously, this norm operated with a single territorial restriction — powers were granted exclusively in those locations where there was no access to the services of civilian notaries.

          With the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the state consistently removed this restriction and expanded the list of actions. Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 164 of February 28, 2022, introduced a special notary regime in conditions of martial law: the commander received the right to certify powers of attorney regardless of the location. Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 719 of June 24, 2022, clarified the list of actions and the procedure for registering certified documents.

          The newest layer of legislation concerns personal directives. Law No. 3995-IX of February 1, 2025, enshrined the right of every serviceman to draw up a separate directive in case of captivity or disappearance — regarding the distribution of monetary support. Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 550 of May 14, 2024, (with amendments No. 449 of April 15, 2025) approved the procedure for transferring these documents and granted commanders the authority to certify signatures on them.

          Military personnel after captivity can receive 100,000 hryvnias and 90 days of leave - Ministry of Defense12.03.26, 13:14 • 3613 views

          Olga Rozgon

          SocietyWar in Ukraine
          Real estate
          Civil Code of Ukraine
          Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
          Mobilization
          Martial law
          War in Ukraine
          TCC and SP
          Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
          Ministry of Defense of Ukraine