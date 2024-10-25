Powerful Hurricane Christy reaches the highest category in the Pacific
Hurricane Christy has strengthened to a Category 5 storm with winds of 260 km/h in the Pacific Ocean. The storm is located 1565 km from Baja California and is moving westward, and is expected to weaken.
Hurricane Christie strengthened to a Category 5 storm on Thursday and is expected to remain far from land as it rages in the Pacific Ocean and weaken over the coming days, forecasters said, UNN reports citing AP.
The hurricane was located 1,565 kilometers southwest of the southern peak of the Baja California Peninsula in Mexico and was moving west at 26 km/h. According to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, it had maximum sustained winds of 260 km/h.
Waves caused by Christy are expected to affect parts of the peninsula's west coast by the weekend, the center said.
"Christy became a tropical storm on Monday near Mexico's southern Pacific coast before strengthening into a hurricane on Tuesday.
