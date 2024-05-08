Power outages are possible throughout Ukraine in the evening after a massive Russian attack - Ukrenergo

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 78195 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106661 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149560 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153676 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250050 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174077 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165342 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148308 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225750 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113051 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 33580 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 43024 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 37208 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61576 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55571 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250050 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225750 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211819 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237574 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224396 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 78195 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55565 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61576 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112849 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113753 views
Power outages are possible throughout Ukraine in the evening after a massive Russian attack - Ukrenergo

Power outages are possible throughout Ukraine in the evening after a massive Russian attack - Ukrenergo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33248 views

Due to the massive attack of Russian missiles and drones on energy facilities in several regions, power outages are possible across the country from 18:00 to 23:00.

After a new massive Russian attack on power generation facilities, power outages are likely to occur across Ukraine from 18:00 to 23:00. Due to the fighting and the attack, there are power outages in 9 regions. This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"On the night of May 8, the enemy fired more than 50 missiles and 20 "shaheds" at the energy infrastructure in Lviv, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions," the NPC said.

It is noted that this is the fifth massive missile and drone strike on energy facilities since March 22.

"There were damage to generation facilities. Russian "chessmen" also damaged the equipment of one of Ukrenergo's facilities in the central region. At present, consumers in this region are supplied by backup schemes," Ukrenergo noted.

Currently, the State Emergency Service is working at the damaged facilities and emergency repair work is underway.

Tonight, from 18:00 to 23:00, there may be restrictions for household and industrial consumers throughout Ukraine. The restrictions will be evenly distributed across all regions. The exact outage schedules in each region will be published on the official websites of local power distribution companies. The reason is the power shortage in the grid. It has arisen due to new damage to the equipment of Ukrainian power plants caused by Russian strikes

- Ukrenergo said.

A "particularly difficult situation" is reportedly expected today from 18:00 to 23:00. "Ukrenergo's dispatch center is taking all available measures to overcome the shortage, including imports and emergency assistance from the power systems of European countries," the NPC said.

Import

In the evening, imports from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova are expected. The total volume is 7,623 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,198 MW in some hours. 

De-energization

As of this morning, 31 settlements in Kirovohrad, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions are without power supply due to bad weather. For other reasons, 411 settlements are without electricity. Due to hostilities: there are new power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Kharkiv, Sumy regions.

Russian Federation attacked energy sector in 6 regions, gas infrastructure damaged in the west, restrictions possible in the evening - Energy Ministry08.05.24, 10:08 • 17523 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarEconomy
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova
chernihivChernihiv
poltavaPoltava
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
ivano-frankivskIvano-Frankivsk
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
lvivLviv
mykolaivMykolaiv
sumySums
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

