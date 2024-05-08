Power outages are possible throughout Ukraine in the evening after a massive Russian attack - Ukrenergo

After a new massive Russian attack on power generation facilities, power outages are likely to occur across Ukraine from 18:00 to 23:00. Due to the fighting and the attack, there are power outages in 9 regions. This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"On the night of May 8, the enemy fired more than 50 missiles and 20 "shaheds" at the energy infrastructure in Lviv, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions," the NPC said.

It is noted that this is the fifth massive missile and drone strike on energy facilities since March 22.

"There were damage to generation facilities. Russian "chessmen" also damaged the equipment of one of Ukrenergo's facilities in the central region. At present, consumers in this region are supplied by backup schemes," Ukrenergo noted.

Currently, the State Emergency Service is working at the damaged facilities and emergency repair work is underway.

Tonight, from 18:00 to 23:00, there may be restrictions for household and industrial consumers throughout Ukraine. The restrictions will be evenly distributed across all regions. The exact outage schedules in each region will be published on the official websites of local power distribution companies. The reason is the power shortage in the grid. It has arisen due to new damage to the equipment of Ukrainian power plants caused by Russian strikes - Ukrenergo said.

A "particularly difficult situation" is reportedly expected today from 18:00 to 23:00. "Ukrenergo's dispatch center is taking all available measures to overcome the shortage, including imports and emergency assistance from the power systems of European countries," the NPC said.

Import

In the evening, imports from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova are expected. The total volume is 7,623 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,198 MW in some hours.

De-energization

As of this morning, 31 settlements in Kirovohrad, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions are without power supply due to bad weather. For other reasons, 411 settlements are without electricity. Due to hostilities: there are new power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Kharkiv, Sumy regions.

