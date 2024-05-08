Russian Federation attacked energy sector in 6 regions, gas infrastructure damaged in the west, restrictions possible in the evening - Energy Ministry

Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure facilities in 6 regions, and gas infrastructure in the western region was damaged. In Kharkiv region, restrictions are applied to more than 200,000 subscribers. This morning, at Ukraine's request, emergency electricity is being supplied from three EU countries, and in the evening, restrictions on consumers may be imposed, the Energy Ministry said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

The enemy massively attacked electricity generation and transmission facilities in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Vinnytsia regions. The consequences are being clarified. There is also damage to gas infrastructure in the western region. There were no casualties or injuries. Power engineers are working with the State Emergency Service to eliminate the consequences - said the Ministry of Energy.

Details

According to Ukrenergo, "there are damages at generation facilities". "Equipment was damaged at one of Ukrenergo's facilities in the central region," the Energy Ministry said.

Given the significant damage caused to the power grid, consumers are asked to reduce the use of energy-intensive appliances during peak hours (especially in the evening from 19:00 to 22:00). Industry - to review production processes to reduce the load on the power system, as well as to maximize imports to ensure that outages are avoided and the resilience of the power system is strengthened.

As indicated, electricity consumption increased by almost 9% over the past day compared to the amount consumed on Monday.

Due to network constraints on the transmission system operator's lines, yesterday blackout schedules were applied in Kharkiv region and for industry in Kryvyi Rih. Restrictions in these regions are still in effect today (in Kharkiv for 200 thousand subscribers). In other regions, consumers were not restricted, the ministry said.

In the southern regions, to prevent overloading of equipment at one of the high-voltage substations, the transmission system operator limited the production of electricity from renewable energy sources from 10:30 to 16:00, the Ministry of Energy added.

"Yesterday, the needs of consumers were covered by our own generation and commercial imports. Also, at the request of Poland, Ukraine supplied electricity to this country on an emergency basis in the evening," the agency said.

Today, during the morning peak hours, at Ukraine's request, emergency electricity is being supplied from the power systems of Poland, Romania and Slovakia. In the evening hours, electricity consumers may be restricted - the Ministry of Energy reported.

Bad weather

Due to the bad weather, 31 settlements remain without power. Most of them are in Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

Situation at ZNPP

The water level in the cooling pond is 15.39 meters. This is sufficient to meet the needs of the plant.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are forecast at 7,600 MWh. No exports are expected.