Russian Federation attacked energy sector in 6 regions, gas infrastructure damaged in the west, restrictions possible in the evening - Energy Ministry

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 79500 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106994 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149873 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153957 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250234 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174123 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165385 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148324 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225850 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113057 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 34674 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 44248 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 38370 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62576 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56609 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250234 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225850 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211905 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237652 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224464 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 79500 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56609 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62576 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112885 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113786 views
Actual
Russian Federation attacked energy sector in 6 regions, gas infrastructure damaged in the west, restrictions possible in the evening - Energy Ministry

Russian Federation attacked energy sector in 6 regions, gas infrastructure damaged in the west, restrictions possible in the evening - Energy Ministry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17524 views

Russian troops massively attacked the energy infrastructure in 6 regions, damaging the power grid and gas infrastructure, there are restrictions for more than 200,000 subscribers in Kharkiv region, and evening restrictions for consumers are possible.

Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure facilities in 6 regions, and gas infrastructure in the western region was damaged. In Kharkiv region, restrictions are applied to more than 200,000 subscribers. This morning, at Ukraine's request, emergency electricity is being supplied from three EU countries, and in the evening, restrictions on consumers may be imposed, the Energy Ministry said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

The enemy massively attacked electricity generation and transmission facilities in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Vinnytsia regions. The consequences are being clarified. There is also damage to gas infrastructure in the western region. There were no casualties or injuries. Power engineers are working with the State Emergency Service to eliminate the consequences

- said the Ministry of Energy.

Details

According to Ukrenergo, "there are damages at generation facilities". "Equipment was damaged at one of Ukrenergo's facilities in the central region," the Energy Ministry said.

Given the significant damage caused to the power grid, consumers are asked to reduce the use of energy-intensive appliances during peak hours (especially in the evening from 19:00 to 22:00). Industry - to review production processes to reduce the load on the power system, as well as to maximize imports to ensure that outages are avoided and the resilience of the power system is strengthened.

As indicated, electricity consumption increased by almost 9% over the past day compared to the amount consumed on Monday.

Due to network constraints on the transmission system operator's lines, yesterday blackout schedules were applied in Kharkiv region and for industry in Kryvyi Rih. Restrictions in these regions are still in effect today (in Kharkiv for 200 thousand subscribers). In other regions, consumers were not restricted, the ministry said.

In the southern regions, to prevent overloading of equipment at one of the high-voltage substations, the transmission system operator limited the production of electricity from renewable energy sources from 10:30 to 16:00, the Ministry of Energy added.

"Yesterday, the needs of consumers were covered by our own generation and commercial imports. Also, at the request of Poland, Ukraine supplied electricity to this country on an emergency basis in the evening," the agency said.

Today, during the morning peak hours, at Ukraine's request, emergency electricity is being supplied from the power systems of Poland, Romania and Slovakia. In the evening hours, electricity consumers may be restricted

- the Ministry of Energy reported.

Bad weather

Due to the bad weather, 31 settlements remain without power. Most of them are in Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

Situation at ZNPP

The water level in the cooling pond is 15.39 meters. This is sufficient to meet the needs of the plant.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are forecast at 7,600 MWh. No exports are expected.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy

Contact us about advertising