Political, financial, and purely technical — Zelenskyy announced new agreements with partners before the heating season

$44.690.0151.810.10
ukenru
Exclusive
August 18, 05:43 PM • 38511 views
Khmara will retire from military service to head the Ministry of Defense — when to expect the appointmentPhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 04:15 PM • 45717 views
A decorative rabbit in an apartment: what you need to know before getting a pet
August 18, 03:54 PM • 38508 views
Student deferments will be checked through registers: what is changing before September 1
Exclusive
August 18, 03:05 PM • 26571 views
Russia has damaged more than 900 sports facilities since the beginning of the war
Exclusive
August 18, 02:33 PM • 40130 views
From direct investment to joint production: how Ukrainian defense companies are winning over the global arms market
August 18, 01:15 PM • 19730 views
Zelenskyy submitted nominations for the appointment of Khmara and Sybiha; the vote will take place tomorrow — MP
Exclusive
August 18, 11:34 AM • 44205 views
The Ministry of Finance is ready to help develop clarification on the taxation of aircraft leasing
Exclusive
August 18, 09:59 AM • 41838 views
Claims about "10 out of 11 downed Flamingo missiles" are an element of Russian information and psychological operations, not a confirmed fact – military expert
August 18, 08:44 AM • 23079 views
Rada expects President to submit nominations for defense and foreign ministers, possibly even today, says MP
August 18, 09:52 AM • 21329 views
Two new MPs from Servant of the People have appeared in the Verkhovna Rada — who they are and what they did beforePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
3.2m/s
70%
745mm
Popular news
Liberia has agreed to accept up to 1,200 migrants from third countries deported from the USAugust 18, 07:49 PM • 4482 views
France to expel two Iranian diplomats after incident involving French nationals in TehranAugust 18, 08:05 PM • 3302 views
The United States imposed sanctions on International Criminal Court President Tomoko AkaneAugust 18, 08:37 PM • 5492 views
ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard has diedAugust 18, 09:40 PM • 3948 views
Russian disinformation intensifies ahead of elections in Germany amid the rise of the AfDAugust 18, 10:16 PM • 2874 views
Publications
Khmara will retire from military service to head the Ministry of Defense — when to expect the appointmentPhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 05:43 PM • 38511 views
A decorative rabbit in an apartment: what you need to know before getting a pet
Exclusive
August 18, 04:15 PM • 45717 views
Student deferments will be checked through registers: what is changing before September 1August 18, 03:54 PM • 38508 views
From direct investment to joint production: how Ukrainian defense companies are winning over the global arms market
Exclusive
August 18, 02:33 PM • 40130 views
The Ministry of Finance is ready to help develop clarification on the taxation of aircraft leasing
Exclusive
August 18, 11:34 AM • 44205 views
Actual people
Rafael Grossi
Berezhna Tetiana Vasylivna
Vitaliy Bezgin
Andrii Butenko
Taras Vysotskyi
Actual places
Baghdad
France
Vietnam
Belgium
Syria
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hayden Panettiere posted a touching photo with a friend on Instagram before her deathPhotoAugust 17, 11:04 PM • 65086 views
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideoAugust 17, 08:09 AM • 70501 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 77682 views
Courtney Love said that doctors predicted she would die in 2019August 16, 11:00 PM • 75176 views
Marvel unveiled trailer for new "Avengers"VideoAugust 15, 06:00 AM • 103833 views
Actual
Falcon 9
Technology
FIFA (video game series)
Heating
IPad Pro

Political, financial, and purely technical — Zelenskyy announced new agreements with partners before the heating season

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3144 views

The President of Ukraine announced new agreements with partners that are needed in August and September before the start of the heating season. Details are not being disclosed yet for security reasons.

Political, financial, and purely technical — Zelenskyy announced new agreements with partners before the heating season

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that new agreements are needed in August and September with partners before the start of the heating season; the details have not yet been disclosed, reports UNN.

Details

The President heard a report on the state of our energy sector and the top priorities in communication with partners. First Deputy Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal provided information on the state of Ukraine’s energy system and the daily work of Ukrainian energy workers to eliminate the consequences of Russian strikes. 

Every day, efforts continue to restore electricity supplies to Ukrainian families after shelling. The challenges are particularly acute in cities and villages in the frontline and border regions bordering Russia. It is important that the necessary equipment reserves have been formed. Tasks have also been identified for work with Ukraine’s partners in the near future: what political, financial, and purely technical agreements are needed now, in August, as well as in September, before the start of the heating season. We are counting on the support of specific states. For security reasons, the details are not being disclosed at present  

- Zelenskyy said.

The Netherlands will allocate €178 million to Ukraine for preparation for the heating season - Shmyhal25.06.26, 16:39 • 3872 views

In addition, according to him, Shmyhal also reported on the strategic development prospects of Ukraine’s nuclear energy sector and priorities for relevant work in Europe. They also discussed key social projects prepared for launch within the Ministry of Energy’s system in the autumn. 

Regions must strengthen backup power supplies ahead of the heating season18.08.26, 14:30 • 2906 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyPolitics