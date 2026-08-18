Political, financial, and purely technical — Zelenskyy announced new agreements with partners before the heating season

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that new agreements are needed in August and September with partners before the start of the heating season; the details have not yet been disclosed, reports UNN.

Details

The President heard a report on the state of our energy sector and the top priorities in communication with partners. First Deputy Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal provided information on the state of Ukraine’s energy system and the daily work of Ukrainian energy workers to eliminate the consequences of Russian strikes.

Every day, efforts continue to restore electricity supplies to Ukrainian families after shelling. The challenges are particularly acute in cities and villages in the frontline and border regions bordering Russia. It is important that the necessary equipment reserves have been formed. Tasks have also been identified for work with Ukraine’s partners in the near future: what political, financial, and purely technical agreements are needed now, in August, as well as in September, before the start of the heating season. We are counting on the support of specific states. For security reasons, the details are not being disclosed at present - Zelenskyy said.

The Netherlands will allocate €178 million to Ukraine for preparation for the heating season - Shmyhal

In addition, according to him, Shmyhal also reported on the strategic development prospects of Ukraine’s nuclear energy sector and priorities for relevant work in Europe. They also discussed key social projects prepared for launch within the Ministry of Energy’s system in the autumn.

Regions must strengthen backup power supplies ahead of the heating season