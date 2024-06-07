Polish president convenes National Security Council over situation on border with Belarus

Polish President Andrzej Duda is convening the country's National Security Council over the situation on the border with Belarus. This was reported on the website of the president of Poland, reports UNN.

Details

Due to what has been happening recently and in recent months on the eastern border, I have decided to convene the National Security Council. I don't want to do this now, during the election campaign, because there are a lot of emotions and the situation is really very hot Duda said during a conversation with journalists in France and added that the most likely meeting will be held on Monday, June 10 at 16.00, when the elections are already over.

The Polish leader expressed hope that representatives of all political forces will be present at the meeting.

These precedents require discussion both in terms of the rules to be adopted, because the Polish Army needs them and in terms of this situation that occurred on the Polish border, namely the detention of Polish military personnel after warning shots were fired on the Polish-Belarusian border the president of Poland said.

"If soldiers were treated so unjustifiably, they deserve an apology, and this should be discussed in the circle of the most serious politicians who decide the affairs of the country and the future of the country," the Polish president stressed.

