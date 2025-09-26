Polish Foreign Ministry urges its citizens to leave Belarus: what is the reason?

On Thursday, September 25, Poland resumed traffic at border crossings with the Republic of Belarus. But at the same time, the country urged its citizens to refrain from traveling and to leave Belarus. This is reported by UNN with reference to a publication on the official website of the Republic of Poland.

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland announced that in case of deterioration of the situation in the region, evacuation from the territory of Belarus may prove to be extremely difficult or completely impossible due to possible restrictions at border crossing points.

Diplomats warn of border closures and "other unforeseen circumstances."

Citizens who continue to stay in the country are advised to use all available means to leave - both commercial and private.

We recommend citizens of the Republic of Poland who are on the territory of the Republic of Belarus to leave its territory by available commercial and private means - the message says.

It will be recalled that Poland opened the border with Belarus on the night of September 23-24 after the completion of the joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises "West-2025". Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that the government could close the borders again in case of tension or aggressive behavior from Russia or Belarus.

