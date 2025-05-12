Polish carriers' protest will begin at 16:00 at the "Dorohusk - Yahodyn" checkpoint: how this will affect truck traffic

Today at 16:00 a protest will begin on the approach to the road border crossing point "Dorohusk - Yahodyn". Protesters plan to limit the passage of trucks through the largest cargo customs post to one vehicle per hour in each direction, UNN reports with reference to the State Customs Service.

According to operational information from Polish customs officers, the announced protest on the approach to the road border crossing point "Dorohusk - Yahodyn" will begin at 16:00 today, May 12, 2025. The organizers have scheduled a press conference for this time, at which they will explain to the public their motives for blocking the international highway - the statement reads.

Details

Protesters plan to limit the passage of trucks through the largest cargo customs post on the Ukrainian-Polish border to 1 vehicle per hour in each direction. In other words, this is 25 times less than stipulated by the Ukrainian-Polish intergovernmental agreements.

The passage of buses (in both directions), humanitarian aid and fuel tankers to enter Ukraine will be unhindered.

The State Customs Service urged to take this information into account when planning the logistics of cargo delivery.

Earlier

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) warned that the movement of trucks through the "Yahodyn - Dorohusk" checkpoint may be complicated due to a protest from the Polish side.

Addition

Last year, Polish farmers blocked six border crossing points with Ukraine.