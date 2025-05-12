$41.550.04
The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office
01:00 PM • 2908 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

12:34 PM • 10435 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

11:05 AM • 15549 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

08:59 AM • 24318 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

08:49 AM • 28460 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

08:13 AM • 54948 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 06:50 AM • 33248 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

May 12, 06:38 AM • 36040 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

May 12, 05:40 AM • 67155 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

May 12, 03:50 AM • 32640 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Polish carriers' protest will begin at 16:00 at the "Dorohusk - Yahodyn" checkpoint: how this will affect truck traffic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 998 views

Today, May 12, at the "Yahodyn – Dorohusk" checkpoint, protesters will limit the passage of trucks to 1 per hour. Buses, humanitarian aid and fuel tankers will be allowed to pass without hindrance.

Polish carriers' protest will begin at 16:00 at the "Dorohusk - Yahodyn" checkpoint: how this will affect truck traffic

Today at 16:00 a protest will begin on the approach to the road border crossing point "Dorohusk - Yahodyn". Protesters plan to limit the passage of trucks through the largest cargo customs post to one vehicle per hour in each direction, UNN reports with reference to the State Customs Service.

According to operational information from Polish customs officers, the announced protest on the approach to the road border crossing point "Dorohusk - Yahodyn" will begin at 16:00 today, May 12, 2025. The organizers have scheduled a press conference for this time, at which they will explain to the public their motives for blocking the international highway 

- the statement reads.

Details

Protesters plan to limit the passage of trucks through the largest cargo customs post on the Ukrainian-Polish border to 1 vehicle per hour in each direction. In other words, this is 25 times less than stipulated by the Ukrainian-Polish intergovernmental agreements.

The passage of buses (in both directions), humanitarian aid and fuel tankers to enter Ukraine will be unhindered.

The State Customs Service urged to take this information into account when planning the logistics of cargo delivery. 

Earlier

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) warned that the movement of trucks through the "Yahodyn - Dorohusk" checkpoint may be complicated due to a protest from the Polish side.

Addition

Last year, Polish farmers blocked six border crossing points with Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Economy
Ukraine
Poland
