Police show first footage after Russian shelling of Pokrovsk center

Law enforcement officials have published video footage of the first minutes after a Russian missile strike on the center of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region. This was reported by the police of Donetsk region, UNN reports.

They were saving the seriously wounded. Video of police paramedics working at the site of a rocket attack in Pokrovsk On January 30, the enemy launched two attacks on the city, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that Russian troops attacked the city with S-300 and Iskander-M missiles.

Recall

On January 30, late on Tuesday night , the Russian army attacked Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, with rockets, injuring six civilians. The attack damaged an enterprise.