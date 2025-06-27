Police raid in connection with fundraising for Husakov: what is known

$41.590.08
48.640.31
ukenru
The court began selecting a preventive measure for Chernyshov
06:15 AM • 13934 views
The court began selecting a preventive measure for Chernyshov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 118833 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
June 26, 04:15 PM • 105630 views
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
June 26, 02:09 PM • 88240 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
June 26, 10:24 AM • 108117 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 216784 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
June 26, 08:26 AM • 91172 views
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 212478 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 07:30 AM • 74543 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
June 26, 06:55 AM • 65321 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+24°
2.5m/s
41%
750mm
Popular news
A large-scale air alert has been declared in UkraineJune 26, 10:17 PM • 58264 views
Anna Wintour resigns as Vogue editor-in-chief after almost 40 yearsJune 26, 10:53 PM • 29521 views
Iran ceases cooperation with IAEAJune 27, 12:28 AM • 80899 views
Death sentence in Japan: notorious killer executed for the first time since 202202:54 AM • 41455 views
Von der Leyen announced her readiness to transfer €11 billion to Ukraine06:13 AM • 13073 views
Publications
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 118843 views
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition againJune 26, 03:27 PM • 97962 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 216793 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 212484 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 164016 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orban
Jeff Bezos
Marine Le Pen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Iran
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years togetherJune 26, 01:18 PM • 72362 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 105217 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 77841 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 85075 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 74274 views
Actual
Truth Social
Tesla Model Y
Financial Times
The Guardian
Falcon 9

Police raid in connection with fundraising for Husakov: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 726 views

Police are conducting searches in Kyiv and Lviv at the residences of Nazarii Husakov, his relatives, and acquaintances. The investigation is establishing possible facts of misuse of charitable funds intended for treatment.

Police raid in connection with fundraising for Husakov: what is known

Police are conducting investigative actions in a case regarding possible fraud during fundraising for Nazariy Husakov, the National Police reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the police, searches are taking place in Kyiv and Lviv - at the residences of Husakov, as well as his relatives, friends, and acquaintances whose cards he used to collect donations for treatment.

"The actions of the police are aimed at establishing possible facts of misuse of charitable funds," the police emphasized.

Investigative actions are taking place within the framework of a pre-trial investigation of criminal proceedings initiated under Part 4 of Article 190 (fraud) and Part 3 of Article 209 (legalization (laundering) of criminally obtained proceeds) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Specialists of the Cyberpolice Department, as indicated, are analyzing information regarding the movement of funds, particularly through cryptocurrency wallets, where received contributions could have been withdrawn. At the same time, employees of the State Financial Monitoring Service of Ukraine are checking the movement of funds through the bank accounts of Nazariy Husakov and other persons who could have been involved in collecting donations.

Currently, the circle of victims who may have suffered from fraudulent actions is being established.

Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal23.06.25, 19:46 • 347820 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Lviv
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9