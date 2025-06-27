Police raid in connection with fundraising for Husakov: what is known

Police are conducting investigative actions in a case regarding possible fraud during fundraising for Nazariy Husakov, the National Police reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the police, searches are taking place in Kyiv and Lviv - at the residences of Husakov, as well as his relatives, friends, and acquaintances whose cards he used to collect donations for treatment.

"The actions of the police are aimed at establishing possible facts of misuse of charitable funds," the police emphasized.

Investigative actions are taking place within the framework of a pre-trial investigation of criminal proceedings initiated under Part 4 of Article 190 (fraud) and Part 3 of Article 209 (legalization (laundering) of criminally obtained proceeds) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Specialists of the Cyberpolice Department, as indicated, are analyzing information regarding the movement of funds, particularly through cryptocurrency wallets, where received contributions could have been withdrawn. At the same time, employees of the State Financial Monitoring Service of Ukraine are checking the movement of funds through the bank accounts of Nazariy Husakov and other persons who could have been involved in collecting donations.

Currently, the circle of victims who may have suffered from fraudulent actions is being established.

