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Police officers, psychologists and medical professionals in one place: a center for child victims of sexual violence has opened in the Kyiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

The PANDA Center has brought together police officers, medical professionals, psychologists and social workers to help child victims of violence and war crimes.

Police officers, psychologists and medical professionals in one place: a center for child victims of sexual violence has opened in the Kyiv region

On September 12, the PANDA Child Protection, Advocacy and Recovery Center began operating in the Kyiv region—the first specialized space in Ukraine where children affected by sexual violence, human trafficking and war crimes will receive comprehensive assistance. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, as cited by UNN.

Details

The opening of the PANDA Child Protection, Advocacy and Recovery Center was dedicated to the memory of former Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrskyi.

Andrii Niebytov, Deputy Head of the National Police of Ukraine, took part in the ceremony. According to him, creating such a space should help ensure both the proper investigation of crimes and conditions in which the child will feel as protected as possible.

We must not only ensure that those responsible inevitably face punishment. It is fundamentally important to return the child to a normal life

– Niebytov emphasized.

What is known about the center’s work

Specialists from various fields will work at the Center: police officers, medical professionals, psychologists and social workers. Their cooperation will make it possible to concentrate the necessary procedures and services in one place, instead of forcing the child to visit different institutions and recount what happened repeatedly.

This format includes, in particular, carrying out the necessary investigative actions in an environment adapted to the needs of minors, while simultaneously providing medical, psychological and social assistance.

PANDA will operate according to the international Barnahus model, which provides for interagency cooperation when working with children who have become victims of violence or other serious crimes. One of the key objectives of this model is to prevent the child from being retraumatized. Instead of making numerous visits to law enforcement agencies, medical institutions and social services, the necessary specialists work in a coordinated manner in one safe space.

This is especially important in cases of sexual violence, when repeatedly recounting the traumatic experience in detail can negatively affect the child’s psychological state. At the same time, law enforcement officers have the opportunity to carry out the necessary procedural actions with due regard for the victim’s age and psychological condition.

The Center is intended to help the child recover

The main goal of PANDA is not only to document the crime and hold those responsible accountable. The Center is to ensure the protection of the child’s rights and support at all stages of recovery. This includes assistance both directly to the child and to their family. Specialists are to assess the victim’s needs, coordinate the necessary services and help ensure that, after experiencing violence, the child can return to their usual life.

 It is important that the child not be left alone with the consequences of the crime. The protection of their rights, safety and recovery must be part of a unified assistance system

– it was noted during the opening of the Center.

According to the National Police, approximately 800 children suffered from sexual violence, rape, sexual harassment and sexual abuse during 2026. Another 65 children were recognized as victims of human trafficking.

In the case involving the director of a language center in Khmelnytskyi, there are now nine child victims03.09.26, 12:56 • 4473 views

Oleksandra Vasylenko

SocietyHealth
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Ukraine