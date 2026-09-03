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In the case involving the director of a language center in Khmelnytskyi, there are now nine child victims

Kyiv • UNN

 • 564 views

Law enforcement officers have identified nine girls who were victims in the case involving the director of a language center. He is charged with 14 crimes committed between 2004 and 2025.

In the case involving the director of a language center in Khmelnytskyi, there are now nine child victims

The number of child victims abused by the director of one of the foreign language learning centers in Khmelnytskyi has risen to nine. This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a pretrial investigation is ongoing into the director of one of the foreign language learning centers in Khmelnytskyi, who is suspected of committing criminal offenses against the sexual freedom and sexual inviolability of children (Part 1 of Article 156 and Part 4 of Article 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the Prosecutor General’s post says.

According to the available information, when the man was notified of the suspicion in August this year, there were two female victims, aged 13 and 14.

During the further investigation, law enforcement officers identified seven more underage and minor girls who had suffered from the suspect’s unlawful actions. At present, nine victims have been identified in the criminal proceedings, against whom 14 criminal offenses were committed between 2004 and 2025

 - the post says.

This concerns the satisfaction of sexual desire with regard to minors (Part 2 of Article 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, in the versions in force at the time the criminal offenses were committed), sexual violence against persons under the age of 14 (Part 4 of Article 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), engaging in sexual acts with a person under the age of 16 (Part 1 of Article 155 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), and the sexual abuse of minors (Part 1 of Article 156 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Investigators and prosecutors are currently verifying the circumstances of each episode and carrying out the necessary investigative and procedural actions. Other persons who may have suffered from the suspect’s actions are also being identified. Within the criminal proceedings, at the prosecutors’ request, a preventive measure in the form of detention without the right to bail was imposed on him.

Reminder

The 58-year-old director of the language center is suspected of sexually abusing 13- and 14-year-old female students during classes. The actions took place in 2018–2020 and 2023–2025.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesEducation
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Khmelnytskyi