Police officer humiliated schoolchildren: Ombudsman's Office to visit gymnasium in Chernivtsi

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 18175 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 59915 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 44903 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 216004 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 193596 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 177550 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 222128 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249488 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155313 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371684 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 173374 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 63259 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 82442 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 45727 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 37978 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 17443 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 59915 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 216004 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 175112 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 193596 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 12073 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20959 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21483 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 39174 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 46910 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Police officer humiliated schoolchildren: Ombudsman's Office to visit gymnasium in Chernivtsi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 173915 views

A police officer allegedly humiliated schoolchildren in Chernivtsi by forcing them to perform physical exercises, prompting the Ombudsman's Office to schedule an unscheduled monitoring visit to the gymnasium for the following week.

Police officer humiliated schoolchildren: Ombudsman's Office to visit gymnasium in Chernivtsi

Next week, an unscheduled monitoring visit is planned by the staff of the Secretariat of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights to the gymnasium №5 "Integral" in Chernivtsi due to possible illegal actions of the school management towards children, where, according to parents, a police officer humiliated children, in particular, forcing them to perform physical exercises. This was reported to UNN journalist by the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.

Letters were sent to the National Police and the mayor of the city signed by the Commissioner. An unscheduled monitoring visit to this institution will take place next week

- the Ombudsman's Office reported.

The Ombudsman's Office also noted that employees of the Secretariat of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights take part in monitoring visits.

Context

In Chernivtsi, parents of students of the Chernivtsi gymnasium №5 "Integral" appealed to the police because of possible illegal actions of the school management and a police officer. The mother of one of the students claims that the police officer humiliated the children by forcing them to perform physical exercises.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Verkhovna Rada
Chernivtsi
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90