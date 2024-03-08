Police officer humiliated schoolchildren: Ombudsman's Office to visit gymnasium in Chernivtsi

Next week, an unscheduled monitoring visit is planned by the staff of the Secretariat of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights to the gymnasium №5 "Integral" in Chernivtsi due to possible illegal actions of the school management towards children, where, according to parents, a police officer humiliated children, in particular, forcing them to perform physical exercises. This was reported to UNN journalist by the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.

Letters were sent to the National Police and the mayor of the city signed by the Commissioner. An unscheduled monitoring visit to this institution will take place next week - the Ombudsman's Office reported.

The Ombudsman's Office also noted that employees of the Secretariat of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights take part in monitoring visits.

Context

In Chernivtsi, parents of students of the Chernivtsi gymnasium №5 "Integral" appealed to the police because of possible illegal actions of the school management and a police officer. The mother of one of the students claims that the police officer humiliated the children by forcing them to perform physical exercises.