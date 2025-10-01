Police officer fatally hit a serviceman at a pedestrian crossing in Chernihiv: SBI launched an investigation

In Chernihiv, a police officer fatally hit a serviceman. The State Bureau of Investigation has opened criminal proceedings regarding the serviceman's death in a road accident. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, writes UNN.

Details

The tragedy occurred on September 30, around 8:00 PM. According to preliminary data, a patrol police officer, driving a service vehicle, failed to choose a safe speed and hit a pedestrian who was crossing the road at a pedestrian crossing. The deceased was identified as a serviceman who died at the scene from his injuries.

The SBI reported that, preliminarily, the police officer was sober. A series of examinations have been ordered. Based on their results, investigators will decide whether to notify the police officer of suspicion and choose a pre-trial restraint.

Criminal proceedings have been opened under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of road safety rules or vehicle operation by persons driving vehicles, which caused the death of the victim).

