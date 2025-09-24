In Dnipropetrovsk region, a scooter driver was killed and a child was injured in a road accident involving a police officer

A fatal road accident occurred on September 23, around 10:00 PM, on the Left Bank in Kamianske. The scooter driver died, and a child was injured. This was reported by the Dnipropetrovsk police, writes UNN.

Details

It was preliminarily established that an employee of the Kamianske District Police Department, driving his own car, was moving along the main road of Budivelnykiv Street in the direction of Heroes of ATO Avenue. At that time, the scooter driver exited from the secondary road of Metalurhiv Avenue, resulting in a collision. As a result of the accident, the scooter driver, according to preliminary information, died. A 14-year-old boy, preliminarily identified as a passenger on the scooter, was taken to the hospital.

No signs of intoxication were found in the police officer. The issue of opening a criminal case is currently being decided.

The pre-trial investigation of the road accident will be carried out by the territorial department of the State Bureau of Investigation.

Drunk TCC employee who caused a series of accidents in Ternopil was served with a notice of suspicion