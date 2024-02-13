Poland to introduce mandatory inspections of all Ukrainian grain

Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Poland Michal Kolodziejczak said that Poland plans to conduct mandatory inspections of all Ukrainian grain in transit. This is reported by Polska Agencja Prasowa, UNN reports.

Poland is preparing to introduce mandatory inspection of all Ukrainian grain entering the country in transit.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Poland Michal Kolodziejczak expressed distrust in the current inspection procedures and noted that they "deserve to be condemned.

Kolodziejczak emphasized his distrust of exporters or importers "from abroad," so he plans to introduce mandatory inspection of Ukrainian grain at the land border and in seaports.

Today, there will be clear instructions that we will check all grain at the border that is subject to sealing, export and transit - said Michal Kolodziejczak.

Kolodziejczak said that he would personally lobby for tighter control and would not cooperate with those who oppose the innovation, assessing it as a matter of "Poland's existence or not.

