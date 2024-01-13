ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Poland sent planes into the air during Russia's morning attack on Ukraine

Poland sent planes into the air during Russia's morning attack on Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33945 views

Poland sent its planes into the air to protect its airspace during Russia's large-scale attack on Ukraine.

Poland sent planes into the air during Russia's morning attack on Ukraine. This was reported by the Operational Directorate of the Polish Armed Forces, according to UNN.

We would like to inform you that there is an increased activity of long-range aviation of the Russian Federation, which is associated with the intention to strike at the territory of Ukraine. All necessary procedures have been initiated to ensure the safety of Polish airspace. We warn that Polish and allied aviation is activated, which may lead to an increase in noise levels, especially in the southeastern part of the country 

- the Operations Department reported in the morning.

Subsequently, due to a decrease in the threat level, the operation of Polish and allied aviation was suspended.

Addendum

On the night of January 13, Russian forces attacked Ukraine using various types of missiles and strike UAVs. Defense forces destroyed 8 cruise missiles.

During the massive attack, the Russian army fired more than 40 missiles at Ukraine. Damage to civilian buildings was reported in Poltava, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

