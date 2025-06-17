Poland raised fighters due to Russian strikes on Ukraine

Poland raised its fighter jets due to Russia's strikes on Ukraine.

This was reported by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces in X, writes UNN.

It was reported that due to the Russian Federation, which is striking at objects located on the territory of Ukraine, Polish and allied aviation began to operate in Polish airspace.

It was noted that the operational commander of the Armed Forces activated all available forces and resources at his disposal, duty pairs of fighters were raised into the air, and ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems reached the highest state of readiness.

Due to the decrease in the level of threat of missile strikes by Russian aviation on the territory of Ukraine, the actions of Polish and allied aviation in the airspace of Poland have been terminated, and the deployed forces and means have been returned to the performance of regular operational tasks. - the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported later

It is reported that no violation of Polish airspace was observed.

Russian attack on Ukraine claims 15 lives, 72 injured, search operations underway in Kyiv

Addition

Kyiv and its surroundings were subjected to attacks by Russian troops with 175 drones, at least 14 cruise and 2 ballistic missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement.