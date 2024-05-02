Plus 1030 occupants and 20 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 470 870 people, 7332 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/05/24 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 470 870 (+1030) people,

tanks - 7332 (+20) units,

armored combat vehicles - 14096 (+29) units,

artillery systems - 12044 (+20) units,

MLRS - 1053 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 784 (+4) units,

aircraft - 348 (+0) units,

helicopters - 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 9561 (+23),

cruise missiles - 2126 (+0),

ships/boats - 26 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 16224 (+49) units,

special equipment - 1988 (+8).

AddendumAddendum

According to the General Staff, 121 combat engagements took place in the frontline yesterday. In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 63 air strikes, and fired 72 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and localities.

Aviation of the Defense Forces strikes at the enemy's control center - General Staff