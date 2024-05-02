Aviation of the Defense Forces strikes at the enemy's control center - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Over the last day, aviation and missile units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck at 1 enemy control center, 1 UAV ground control station and 8 places where enemy manpower was concentrated.
Over the past day, aviation and missile units of the Defense Forces struck 1 enemy control center. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.
Details
Aviation and missile units of the Defense Forces also struck at
- 1 UAV ground control station,
- 8 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.
