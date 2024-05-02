Aviation of the Defense Forces strikes at the enemy's control center - General Staff

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88500 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108967 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151743 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155673 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251602 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174462 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165670 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148367 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226568 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113077 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36580 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70838 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38713 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32188 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64749 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251602 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226568 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212534 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238253 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225002 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 88500 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64757 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70851 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113180 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114065 views
Aviation of the Defense Forces strikes at the enemy's control center - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20520 views

Over the last day, aviation and missile units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck at 1 enemy control center, 1 UAV ground control station and 8 places where enemy manpower was concentrated.

Over the past day, aviation and missile units of the Defense Forces struck 1 enemy control center. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.

Details

Aviation and missile units of the Defense Forces also struck at

  • 1 UAV ground control station,
  • 8 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

Ukrainian troops withstood and repelled 100 Russian attacks, most of them in Avdiivka sector - General Staff01.05.24, 22:01 • 38190 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

Contact us about advertising