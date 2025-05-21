Planned a terrorist attack on the Trans-Siberian Railway: a man was detained in Russia and a "Ukrainian trace" has already been found
Kyiv • UNN
In the Amur region, a man was detained who, according to the FSB, planned a terrorist attack on the Trans-Siberian Railway and participation in hostilities against Russia. According to the investigation, he received the task from "Ukrainian curators."
In the Amur region of the Russian Federation, a man was detained who allegedly planned to carry out a terrorist attack on the Trans-Siberian Railway, reports UNN with reference to Astra.
Details
According to the FSB of the Russian Federation, the man also planned to participate in hostilities against Russia.
According to investigators, a resident of the Amur region probably received the task from "Ukrainian curators" via Telegram. During interrogation, he said that he had to assemble a homemade explosive device.
The drone attack on Russia continues: restrictions at Moscow airports, more mobile internet shutdowns 21.05.2025, 16:46 • 1746 views
Let's add
A criminal case has been opened against the detainee under the article on treason. According to the data of the FSB of Russia in the Amur region, the man was previously convicted under articles on preparing sabotage and participating in a terrorist organization.