"Pixel" remains: Ministry of Defense clarifies about new camouflage 5 August 2025

"Pixel" remains, but an additional camouflage option appears - in response to military requests, trial batches of material property in a new camouflage pattern will be purchased MM-25, the Ministry of Defense clarified on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Currently, there is no talk of a complete replacement of the current MM-14 ("pixel") pattern with MM-25. The new pattern is considered an additional color, similar to the already permitted options - "olive", "coyote" or MM-16F - indicated the Ministry of Defense.

Details

Back in June 2025, the Ministry of Defense, at the request of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and appeals from the military, reportedly approved samples of a new pattern for material property - MM-25. It is already called the Ukrainian analogue of "multicam".

According to the Ministry of Defense, the purchase of trial batches in the new camouflage has already been announced - 20 thousand units each.

"This is an additional option, not a replacement for MM-14," the Ministry of Defense emphasized.

The Central Directorate for Material Support Development, as indicated, updated the Technical Specification. "Manufacturers are already getting acquainted with the new standards," the report says.

