"Pixel" remains: Ministry of Defense clarifies about new camouflage 5 August 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1360 views

The Ministry of Defense will purchase trial batches of material assets in the new MM-25 camouflage pattern, which is the Ukrainian analogue of "multicam". This is an addition to the current MM-14 "pixel", not its replacement.

"Pixel" remains: Ministry of Defense clarifies about new camouflage

"Pixel" remains, but an additional camouflage option appears - in response to military requests, trial batches of material property in a new camouflage pattern will be purchased MM-25, the Ministry of Defense clarified on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Currently, there is no talk of a complete replacement of the current MM-14 ("pixel") pattern with MM-25. The new pattern is considered an additional color, similar to the already permitted options - "olive", "coyote" or MM-16F

- indicated the Ministry of Defense.

Details

Back in June 2025, the Ministry of Defense, at the request of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and appeals from the military, reportedly approved samples of a new pattern for material property - MM-25. It is already called the Ukrainian analogue of "multicam".

According to the Ministry of Defense, the purchase of trial batches in the new camouflage has already been announced - 20 thousand units each.

"This is an additional option, not a replacement for MM-14," the Ministry of Defense emphasized.

The Central Directorate for Material Support Development, as indicated, updated the Technical Specification. "Manufacturers are already getting acquainted with the new standards," the report says.

The Ministry of Defense has introduced new quality standards for uniforms for the Armed Forces24.10.24, 19:08 • 19659 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyPolitics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine