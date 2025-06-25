Pistorius on peace efforts in the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: we are working to keep the US "on board"

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stressed the importance of the United States as a partner in resolving the issue of Russia's war against Ukraine and said that work is underway to ensure that Washington does not back down, UNN writes, citing n-tv.

"We continue to work to ensure that they do not back down," Pistorius told ZDF. "It is about the US, the Americans, staying on board." Whether this will succeed remains to be seen. US President Donald Trump has threatened to abandon his peace efforts, the publication notes.

Trump has made efforts to mediate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, which Russia invaded on a full scale in February 2022. Against this background, Russia and Ukraine held two rounds of direct talks in Istanbul for the first time in three years. The main result so far has been the exchange of prisoners. The parties also exchanged documents with a vision for a ceasefire.

