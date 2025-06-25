Pistorius on peace efforts in the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: we are working to keep the US "on board"

$41.790.08
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
10:31 AM • 6656 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
08:58 AM • 19630 views
"We'll discuss the obvious": Trump confirmed he will meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summit
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 25844 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
08:15 AM • 23341 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Court Postpones Election of Precautionary Measure for Chernyshov until Tomorrow
June 24, 05:47 PM • 49184 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 88723 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 12:48 PM • 92617 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 110971 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 120520 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 122206 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

748mm
Orbán: Zelenskyy's absence from closed-door NATO leaders' meeting "marks the end of an era"June 25, 02:03 AM • 39366 views
Enemy ships disappeared from the Black and Azov Seas - NavyJune 25, 03:14 AM • 32127 views
Enemy attacked infrastructure in Odesa region at night: what is known07:18 AM • 32359 views
Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine: Kremlin ready to define a new round09:53 AM • 24873 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste10:16 AM • 14308 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste10:16 AM • 14647 views
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"June 24, 03:24 PM • 89653 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor LiashkoJune 24, 12:11 PM • 132430 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection systemJune 24, 11:50 AM • 136058 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"June 24, 09:55 AM • 175152 views
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 31035 views
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandalJune 24, 02:38 PM • 39379 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" rebootJune 24, 11:51 AM • 52857 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 127502 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 204512 views
9K720 Iskander
Kh-101
Kh-59
Kalibr (missile family)
Falcon 9

Pistorius on peace efforts in the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: we are working to keep the US "on board"

Kyiv • UNN

 940 views

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stressed the importance of the United States as a partner in resolving the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. He said that they are working to ensure that Washington does not change its position.

Pistorius on peace efforts in the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: we are working to keep the US "on board"

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stressed the importance of the United States as a partner in resolving the issue of Russia's war against Ukraine and said that work is underway to ensure that Washington does not back down, UNN writes, citing n-tv.

Details

"We continue to work to ensure that they do not back down," Pistorius told ZDF. "It is about the US, the Americans, staying on board." Whether this will succeed remains to be seen. US President Donald Trump has threatened to abandon his peace efforts, the publication notes.

Addition

Trump has made efforts to mediate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, which Russia invaded on a full scale in February 2022. Against this background, Russia and Ukraine held two rounds of direct talks in Istanbul for the first time in three years. The main result so far has been the exchange of prisoners. The parties also exchanged documents with a vision for a ceasefire. 

During the negotiations in Istanbul, the Russian Federation admitted that their memorandum is an ultimatum - Zelenskyy 10.06.25, 14:57 • 3792 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
United States
Ukraine
