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Philippines declares energy emergency due to threat to supplies from the Middle East

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2952 views

President Marcos declared a year-long state of emergency due to the threat to oil supplies. The government is introducing subsidies and payments to support vulnerable groups.

Philippines declares energy emergency due to threat to supplies from the Middle East

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared a state of energy emergency in the country. The reason was the threat to energy supplies amid the war in the Middle East and problems with passage through the Strait of Hormuz. This is reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details

The president stated that there is an "imminent danger" to the stability and availability of energy supply for the country. The decision was made after a sharp escalation of the situation in energy markets, disruption of logistics, and rising global oil prices.

War in the Middle East - Asia massively switches to coal due to oil and gas shortages24.03.26, 09:42 • 3752 views

The state of emergency will be in effect for one year.

What measures are being introduced

The government has created a special committee that will monitor the availability and distribution of fuel, food, medicines, and other critical goods.

Among the announced measures:

  • introduction of energy saving
    • fuel subsidies
      • support for reducing transport costs
        • combating speculation, hoarding, and manipulation in the petroleum products market

          The government also promised financial assistance for the most vulnerable groups. In particular, motorcycle taxi drivers and transport workers will receive 5,000 pesos each. Separate support programs have been announced for farmers, fishermen, and other workers dependent on fuel prices.

          Philippines seeks guarantees for fertilizer supply – negotiating with China and Russia18.03.26, 06:59 • 6202 views

          Stepan Haftko

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