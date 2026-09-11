"Phantoms" recorded over 7,000 speeding violations in Kyiv and the region in six days

During the first six days of operation, three special "Phantom" vehicles in Kyiv and the Kyiv region automatically recorded 7,012 speeding violations, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, while the "Phantoms" were operating, they detected cases of speeding by 50 km/h or more.

Another 55 drivers were stopped by patrol police crews for serious traffic violations: driving through a red traffic light, crossing a double solid line, entering the oncoming lane, and violating intersection rules, the statement said.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs added that a "Phantom" can record vehicles traveling both in the same and opposite directions, while the vehicle itself is moving and when the vehicle equipped with the system is stationary. Therefore, it is no longer enough for a driver to slow down only after seeing a patrol car.

At the same time, the "Phantoms" are not only used for automatic speed recording. Police officers in uniform and with official badges serve in the vehicles. The crews can stop vehicles whose drivers have committed violations and document the violations directly at the scene.

The main purpose of using the "Phantoms" is not to increase the number of citations, but to instill a lasting habit of complying with the Traffic Rules, reduce the number of road accidents, and save human lives - the Ministry of Internal Affairs summarized.

810 fines issued during one day of "Phantoms'" operation in Kyiv and region