Sanctions are proposed to be imposed on one of the former founders of the banned Party of Regions, Ukrainian MP Petro Poroshenko. The corresponding petition was registered on the website of the President of Ukraine. The authors of the petition emphasize that the politician's activities have caused significant damage to the country's national interests.

The authors of the petition cite his participation in the creation of the Party of Regions, his work in the government of Mykola Azarov, his ties with representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church and his business, which paid taxes to Russia even after the outbreak of the war, as grounds for sanctions against Petro Poroshenko.

The data shows stable trade cooperation between Petro Poroshenko and his Russian partners through his companies, even in the context of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. The profits generated by such activities, as well as the payment of taxes, indicate Petro Poroshenko's involvement in financing the Russian army through the activities of his companies. Only one Lipetsk confectionery factory, which continued to operate in Russia until 2017, paid $8.8 million in taxes to the Russian budget. This may be grounds for imposing sanctions under the Law of Ukraine “On Sanctions” - the petition says.

In addition, the text emphasizes Poroshenko's role in the ratification of the Kharkiv agreements, which led to the weakening of the country's defense capabilities and the annexation of Crimea. The appeal also focuses on his actions in the context of the Minsk agreements, which created risks to Ukraine's sovereignty. The European Solidarity leader is also mentioned for funding the LDNR for UAH 1.5 billion and for taking over an oil pipeline together with Medvedchuk in the interests of Russia.

“Petro Poroshenko, being the President of Ukraine at that time, used the powers and tools of influence granted to him to have the contracts with South Africa terminated. And then, at the request of representatives of the Russian Federation, he organized the signing of contracts on behalf of Ukraine for the supply of coal from uncontrolled territories. Poroshenko's name appears in the criminal proceedings on the seizure of the Ukrainian part of the Samara-Western Direction oil pipeline, which was beneficial for the Russian Federation,” the authors of the petition emphasize.

Also, according to the author of the petition, Poroshenko intensively supported the activities of the Russian Church in Ukraine. In particular, according to media reports, the leader of European Solidarity was a deacon of the UOC of the Moscow Patriarchate. Later, the secretariat of the UOC-MP clarifiedthat Poroshenko did support the pro-Russian church, but did not serve as a deacon, but rather as an acolyte.

“Petro Poroshenko, by supporting the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, whose representatives expressed support and justification for Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, could have been involved in activities that directly or indirectly contributed to the Russian aggression,” the petition reads.

The petition proposes to take measures to prevent Poroshenko's activities that could harm Ukraine and calls for limiting his influence on the political and economic life of the country.

“Taking into account the existing facts and potential threats to the national security of Ukraine, Poroshenko's actions aimed at undermining Ukraine's sovereignty and facilitating Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, I ask you to take measures to prevent further activities that may harm the interests of Ukraine and to submit a proposal to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to impose personal sanctions on Petro Poroshenko,” the petition summarizes.

As reported, Channel 5 removed the video where the manager of the Sevmorzavod owned by Poroshenko tells how the latter's business operated in the occupied Crimea and paid taxes to the Russian budget.