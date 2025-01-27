Petition to impose sanctions against Poroshenko for paying taxes to the Russian budget

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Petition to impose sanctions against Poroshenko for paying taxes to the Russian budget

Kyiv  •  UNN

A petition for sanctions against Petro Poroshenko was registered on the President's website. The grounds for the sanctions include his participation in the creation of the Party of Regions and his ties to representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church.

Sanctions are proposed to be imposed on one of the former founders of the banned Party of Regions, Ukrainian MP Petro Poroshenko. The corresponding petition was registered on the website of the President of Ukraine. The authors of the petition emphasize that the politician's activities have caused significant damage to the country's national interests.

The authors of the petition cite his participation in the creation of the Party of Regions, his work in the government of Mykola Azarov, his ties with representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church and his business, which paid taxes to Russia even after the outbreak of the war, as grounds for sanctions against Petro Poroshenko.

The data shows stable trade cooperation between Petro Poroshenko and his Russian partners through his companies, even in the context of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. The profits generated by such activities, as well as the payment of taxes, indicate Petro Poroshenko's involvement in financing the Russian army through the activities of his companies. Only one Lipetsk confectionery factory, which continued to operate in Russia until 2017, paid $8.8 million in taxes to the Russian budget. This may be grounds for imposing sanctions under the Law of Ukraine “On Sanctions”

- the petition says.

In addition, the text emphasizes Poroshenko's role in the ratification of the Kharkiv agreements, which led to the weakening of the country's defense capabilities and the annexation of Crimea. The appeal also focuses on his actions in the context of the Minsk agreements, which created risks to Ukraine's sovereignty. The European Solidarity leader is also mentioned for funding the LDNR for UAH 1.5 billion and for taking over an oil pipeline together with Medvedchuk in the interests of Russia.

“Petro Poroshenko, being the President of Ukraine at that time, used the powers and tools of influence granted to him to have the contracts with South Africa terminated. And then, at the request of representatives of the Russian Federation, he organized the signing of contracts on behalf of Ukraine for the supply of coal from uncontrolled territories. Poroshenko's name appears in the criminal proceedings on the seizure of the Ukrainian part of the Samara-Western Direction oil pipeline, which was beneficial for the Russian Federation,” the authors of the petition emphasize.

Also, according to the author of the petition, Poroshenko intensively supported the activities of the Russian Church in Ukraine. In particular, according to media reports, the leader of European Solidarity was a deacon of the UOC of the Moscow Patriarchate. Later, the secretariat of the UOC-MP clarifiedthat Poroshenko did support the pro-Russian church, but did not serve as a deacon, but rather as an acolyte. 

“Petro Poroshenko, by supporting the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, whose representatives expressed support and justification for Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, could have been involved in activities that directly or indirectly contributed to the Russian aggression,” the petition reads.

The petition proposes to take measures to prevent Poroshenko's activities that could harm Ukraine and calls for limiting his influence on the political and economic life of the country.

Taking into account the existing facts and potential threats to the national security of Ukraine, Poroshenko's actions aimed at undermining Ukraine's sovereignty and facilitating Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, I ask you to take measures to prevent further activities that may harm the interests of Ukraine and to submit a proposal to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to impose personal sanctions on Petro Poroshenko,” the petition summarizes.

As reported, Channel 5 removed the video where the manager of the Sevmorzavod owned by Poroshenko tells how the latter's business operated in the occupied Crimea and paid taxes to the Russian budget.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

