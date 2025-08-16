Peskov assessed Putin-Trump meeting as "positive"

$41.450.06
48.440.21
ukenru
11:06 PM • 8408 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
08:15 PM • 13766 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
08:08 PM • 14868 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 14114 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
August 15, 06:26 PM • 18188 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 91123 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 143268 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 81114 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 136902 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 55570 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
0m/s
77%
754mm
Popular news
Putin's plane took off from Magadan and will land in Anchorage in a few hoursPhotoAugust 15, 03:36 PM • 15808 views
Large-scale abuses amounting to 260 million hryvnias uncovered in Cherkasy region, 20 suspicions announcedAugust 15, 04:20 PM • 6444 views
Passenger train accident in Zakarpattia: the train departed for the final station SolotvynoAugust 15, 04:28 PM • 10793 views
Trump "will be unhappy" if a truce is not reached todayAugust 15, 04:49 PM • 12042 views
It will be "hard to stomach": European diplomat reacted to Putin's red carpet in AlaskaAugust 15, 06:39 PM • 14839 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 143274 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 130138 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 136904 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 156596 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 242760 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Steve Witkoff
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Warner
Actual places
United States
Alaska
Ukraine
White House
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center Honors08:50 PM • 6028 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 100367 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 182821 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 129645 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 144861 views
Actual
The New York Times
Fox News
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit

Peskov assessed Putin-Trump meeting as "positive"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

The spokesman for the Russian dictator called the meeting between Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump "positive." He noted that the conversation allows "to look for options for resolving the situation" in Ukraine.

Peskov assessed Putin-Trump meeting as "positive"

The spokesman for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, called the meeting between Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump "positive." This was reported by Russian "media," according to UNN.

Details

As Peskov noted, the conversation between Putin and Trump allows them to "confidently move together along the path of finding options for resolving" the situation in Ukraine. He added that Putin and Trump made "exhaustive statements" following the meeting.

That is why it was decided to forgo journalists' questions at the press conference, Peskov noted.

The spokesman for the Russian dictator did not provide any other details.

Recall

President Donald Trump stated that he rated the meeting in Alaska with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a 10 out of 10. This was reported by a FOX News correspondent.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Fox News
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine