Peskov assessed Putin-Trump meeting as "positive"

The spokesman for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, called the meeting between Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump "positive." This was reported by Russian "media," according to UNN.

Details

As Peskov noted, the conversation between Putin and Trump allows them to "confidently move together along the path of finding options for resolving" the situation in Ukraine. He added that Putin and Trump made "exhaustive statements" following the meeting.

That is why it was decided to forgo journalists' questions at the press conference, Peskov noted.

The spokesman for the Russian dictator did not provide any other details.

Recall

President Donald Trump stated that he rated the meeting in Alaska with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a 10 out of 10. This was reported by a FOX News correspondent.