Personal Data Protection: Ombudsman Lubinets warns against publishing children's photos on social media

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
08:53 PM • 2406 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 31256 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 75785 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 89630 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 105065 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 117891 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 255673 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 114090 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 86036 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 99982 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1.2m/s
71%
744mm
Popular news
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 23963 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 22974 views
Crimean reservoirs hold 86 million cubic meters of water: detailsAugust 31, 01:27 PM • 10636 views
Ukraine to be gripped by temperature contrast: what will the weather be like on September 1August 31, 02:45 PM • 10000 views
Blood Moon: when and how to observe the unique eclipseAugust 31, 04:12 PM • 8594 views
Hungary blocks Ukraine's accession to the EU: Szijjártó names reasonsAugust 31, 04:36 PM • 12909 views
Ukraine bans annual Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman: reason revealedAugust 31, 05:04 PM • 11421 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winter06:14 PM • 10231 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPD07:40 PM • 5572 views
Publications
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 105113 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 235268 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 236245 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 328067 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 275948 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Parubiy
Ursula von der Leyen
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Lviv
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 110880 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 243455 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 266542 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 263559 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 243309 views
Actual
Fake news
Financial Times
MIM-104 Patriot
S-400 missile system
Bild

Personal Data Protection: Ombudsman Lubinets warns against publishing children's photos on social media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

Denys Lubinets urged parents and teachers to be responsible when sharing images of children on social media. Publishing photos in open access can threaten a child's safety and privacy.

Personal Data Protection: Ombudsman Lubinets warns against publishing children's photos on social media

On the occasion of the start of the school year, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets emphasized the need for caution when publishing children's photos on social networks. This is reported by UNN with reference to his post on social networks.

Details

The Ombudsman warned that a child's image is their personal data, and public publication can threaten safety and privacy.

According to Lubinets, the responsibility for protecting a child's right to privacy lies with adults — parents and teachers. If other children are present in the photo, their parents' consent should be obtained or their faces should be retouched to avoid violations.

I urge parents and teachers to be responsible when sharing images of children on social networks. The best way to protect a child is to refrain from publishing their photos in the public domain. A child has the right to privacy, and adults are responsible for ensuring it.

- Lubinets warned.

He also noted that Article 32 of the Constitution of Ukraine guarantees every child the right to privacy. The processing of personal data is allowed only in the child's interests.

New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildren29.08.25, 15:28 • 328066 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyEducation