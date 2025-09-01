Personal Data Protection: Ombudsman Lubinets warns against publishing children's photos on social media

On the occasion of the start of the school year, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets emphasized the need for caution when publishing children's photos on social networks. This is reported by UNN with reference to his post on social networks.

The Ombudsman warned that a child's image is their personal data, and public publication can threaten safety and privacy.

According to Lubinets, the responsibility for protecting a child's right to privacy lies with adults — parents and teachers. If other children are present in the photo, their parents' consent should be obtained or their faces should be retouched to avoid violations.

I urge parents and teachers to be responsible when sharing images of children on social networks. The best way to protect a child is to refrain from publishing their photos in the public domain. A child has the right to privacy, and adults are responsible for ensuring it. - Lubinets warned.

He also noted that Article 32 of the Constitution of Ukraine guarantees every child the right to privacy. The processing of personal data is allowed only in the child's interests.

