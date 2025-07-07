Perpetrators must be held strictly accountable, and this is entirely fair: Zelenskyy on explosions in Zhytomyr region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commended law enforcement officers who promptly investigated the circumstances of the explosion in the Zhytomyr region. The President emphasized that the perpetrators must be held strictly accountable. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

I also want to commend Ukrainian law enforcement officers today – our National Police of Ukraine, as well as the prosecutor's office. They promptly investigated the circumstances of the explosion in the Zhytomyr region, in the Hlybochytsia community. Unfortunately, two people died then. My condolences to their families. More than 80 people were injured, many houses were destroyed or damaged. There are now procedural steps – suspicions have been served. The perpetrators must be held strictly accountable, and this is entirely fair. - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

On the evening of July 2, explosions occurred in the Zhytomyr region. As reported by Serhiy Sokalskyi, head of the Hlybochytsia community, the explosions occurred on the territory of two production premises, which were completely destroyed. As a result of the incident, there were casualties.

Law enforcement officers reported suspicion to a group of individuals after the explosions on the territory of production premises in the Zhytomyr region.