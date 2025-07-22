Perfumes and cosmetics of world brands counterfeited in Poltava region: details

In the Poltava region, counterfeit perfumes and cosmetics of world brands were produced; a large-scale production was exposed, and three people were notified of suspicion, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, a group of individuals established the production, storage, and sale of counterfeits in the Poltava region from December 2022 to January 2025. As reported, names and trademarks were used without the consent of the rights holders. According to preliminary estimates, the fraudsters caused damages to the companies exceeding UAH 8.5 million.

During authorized searches of warehouses, about 3,000 bottles of counterfeit products were seized, among other things.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, three individuals were notified of suspicion of using trademarks for goods and services, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy, which caused material damage on a particularly large scale under Part 3 of Article 229 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the prosecutor's office reported.

The prosecutor's office emphasized that the specified counterfeit products will not enter the Ukrainian perfume market, including chain stores.

