Pendzin: closing customs schemes worth UAH 170 billion will bring more benefits to the budget than a parcel tax

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 95654 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101145 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109099 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111871 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132791 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104025 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136246 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103802 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113451 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117007 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120632 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 69067 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115438 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 40947 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 39895 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 95811 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132815 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136266 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167794 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157481 views
Actual people
Actual places
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 30705 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 39895 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115438 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120632 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140574 views
Pendzin: closing customs schemes worth UAH 170 billion will bring more benefits to the budget than a parcel tax

Pendzin: closing customs schemes worth UAH 170 billion will bring more benefits to the budget than a parcel tax

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34484 views

Ukraine loses up to UAH 170 billion annually due to corruption at customs. Economist Oleh Pendzin explains why the new tax on parcels may create additional corruption schemes instead of filling the budget.

Ukraine's budget loses up to UAH 170 billion annually due to schemes and corruption at customs. And the elimination of these schemes would be a much bigger source of revenue for the state than the introduction of a parcel tax. Economic expert Oleh Pendzin points this out in his blog, UNN reports.

"Customs losses are estimated at UAH 120-170 billion. Perhaps closing these loopholes will bring more to the budget than the exploitation of penny taxes on penny goods or parcels? By the way, the authors of the idea have not yet clearly calculated the budgetary effect, especially taking into account the costs of modernizing customs, expanding its staff and strengthening anti-corruption control," the economist writes.

Penzin believes that the "parcel tax" will only become a new tool for extortion from the population living below the poverty line and looking for cheaper alternatives. Instead, the need to inspect millions of postal items will open up new opportunities for extortion.

"A separate question: maybe we should protect people, not retailers, who charge three times higher prices for items from Aliexpress or Tema? If these goods are taxed now, Ukrainians will lose one of the few opportunities to save money in times of economic hardship. And so far, we see no signs of an increase in the average Ukrainian's income, not those Ukrainians who help car dealers set records for car sales in times of war," Pendzin emphasized.

The economist does not see the "parcel tax" as a desire to protect domestic producers or any benefit to the domestic market. Initially, the expert emphasizes, it would be worth creating conditions that would allow it to develop and provide Ukrainians with the necessary goods.

"Other mechanisms can be developed to support business, at least to 'awaken' bank lending with reasonable interest rates. And business will not "take off" the day after the adoption of the law restricting access to the Ukrainian market for cheaper products - it will take months and years to offer an alternative," the expert points out.

Pendzin emphasizes that it is economic hardship that dictates that millions of Ukrainians not only want, but need to look for alternatives to imports.

At the same time, the biggest beneficiaries of the "parcel tax" will not be the budget, but corrupt officials and their "clients".

"We run the risk of a new wave of illegal schemes and 'backdoor deals'. There are already dozens of ways to circumvent customs control, and an increase in the tax burden will only encourage shadow flows. Large consignments of goods registered as "postal items" will end up in the hands of those who know how to negotiate - these are the billions in the shadows. And ordinary citizens will remain hostage to the new system and poverty, the last way out of which was closed by statesmen under beautiful patriotic slogans," warned Oleh Pendzin.

The economist noted that before introducing the "parcel tax," customs should be properly equipped, corruption should be overcome, and the necessary staff should be formed, which requires time and investment.

"It may turn out that the budget and producers do not need these 'postal taxes': the budget will use the full potential of shadow whitening, Ukrainians will get out of poverty and stop buying penny junk around the world, and Ukrainian business will grow and fill the market with a decent product offer in terms of price and quality," the expert predicts the possible development of the situation.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising