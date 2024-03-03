Pedestrians hit in Poland: six Ukrainians among the victims

There are six Ukrainians among the 20 people injured when a car drove into a crowd in the Polish city of Szczecin on Friday, March 1. This was stated by the governor of the West Pomeranian Voivodeship, Adam Rudawski, reports UNN with reference to Gazeta Wyborcza.

We have a total of 20 victims aged from five years to 62 years. Among the wounded are six children, six citizens of Ukraine - Rudavsky said.

According to him, two of the victims are in critical condition, four are in serious condition.

All that is known so far about the perpetrator is that he has been undergoing psychiatric treatment for four years. He was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

On Saturday, the prosecutor filed four charges against the man: attempted murder of several people, causing a land transport accident, fleeing the scene of an accident and causing bodily harm.

In Poland, a 33-year-old driver ran over a group of pedestrians. The perpetrator of the accident tried to escape, but a few minutes later the 33-year-old Pole was arrested.