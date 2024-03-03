$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 17898 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 58638 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 44255 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 214541 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 192567 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 177227 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221915 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249434 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155254 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371667 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+20°
3.2m/s
34%
Pedestrians hit in Poland: six Ukrainians among the victims

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54644 views

A car drove into a crowd in Szczecin, Poland, injuring 20 people, including 6 Ukrainians. The 33-year-old driver, who had been undergoing psychiatric treatment for 4 years, was charged with attempted murder and fleeing the scene.

Pedestrians hit in Poland: six Ukrainians among the victims

There are six Ukrainians among the 20 people injured when a car drove into a crowd in the Polish city of Szczecin on Friday, March 1. This was stated by the governor of the West Pomeranian Voivodeship, Adam Rudawski, reports UNN with reference to Gazeta Wyborcza.

We have a total of 20 victims aged from five years to 62 years. Among the wounded are six children, six citizens of Ukraine

- Rudavsky said. 

According to him, two of the victims are in critical condition, four are in serious condition.

All that is known so far about the perpetrator is that he has been undergoing psychiatric treatment for four years. He was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

On Saturday, the prosecutor filed four charges against the man: attempted murder of several people, causing a land transport accident, fleeing the scene of an accident and causing bodily harm.

Recall 

In Poland, a 33-year-old driver ran over a group of pedestrians. The perpetrator of the accident tried to escape, but a few minutes later the 33-year-old Pole was arrested.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the WorldOur people abroad
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90