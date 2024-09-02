Pavel Durov spotted in Paris after his detention
Telegram founder Pavel Durov was spotted on the Champs Elysees in Paris with a girl. He is under judicial supervision, cannot leave France, and must post bail of 5 million euros.
Russian-born billionaire Pavel Durov has been spotted in Paris for the first time since his arrest. According to ParisMatch, Durov was spotted in the company of his girlfriend Yulia Vavilova on the Champs Elysees. The founder of Telegram settled in Paris, reports UNN.
Durov is under judicial supervision. He is not allowed to leave the territory of France and has to post bail of five million euros.
