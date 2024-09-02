Pavel Durov spotted in Paris after his detention

Russian-born billionaire Pavel Durov has been spotted in Paris for the first time since his arrest. According to ParisMatch, Durov was spotted in the company of his girlfriend Yulia Vavilova on the Champs Elysees. The founder of Telegram settled in Paris, reports UNN.

Details

Durov is under judicial supervision. He is not allowed to leave the territory of France and has to post bail of five million euros.

