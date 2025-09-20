$41.250.00
Patrol officers and medics came under repeated shelling in Chernihiv region while providing assistance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

In Chernihiv region, patrol officers and medics came under repeated shelling at the site of a drone crash. As a result, police and ambulance service vehicles were damaged.

Patrol officers and medics came under repeated shelling in Chernihiv region while providing assistance

In the Chernihiv region, patrol officers and medics came under repeated shelling at the site of a drone crash. This was reported by Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the day before, around 10 p.m., inspectors at a patrol police road station heard explosions nearby.

Immediately heading to the scene, they saw an ambulance and medics providing assistance to the victims. Approaching closer to assess the situation, the patrol officers came under repeated enemy shelling, as a result of which police and ambulance vehicles were damaged.

- Biloshytskyi said.

He added that the patrol officers immediately blocked traffic on the highway, and the victims were promptly hospitalized by medics, to whom law enforcement officers "provided the necessary escort to the hospital."

Recall

On the night of September 20, the Chernihiv region was hit by Russian drones. A 62-year-old woman died, and six people were injured, including an ambulance driver and two medics.

Russians attacked a State Emergency Service unit in Chernihiv region: one rescuer killed, two wounded18.09.25, 12:01 • 2668 views

